LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SentryHealth, a leader in workplace health management, today announced it has acquired MAP® Health, a leading medical advocacy service provider. The transaction closed in early July 2021.
"Over the last several years, health care delivery has become increasingly more difficult to understand and navigate. Integrated health is a globally recognized approach that ensures people are connected to high-quality, appropriate, and affordable care," said J. Kevin Porter, SentryHealth CEO. "By combining our approach with MAP Health's guidance and clinical expertise, we'll streamline the care experience while tackling the high cost of health care for both employees and employers."
As a result of the pandemic, employers are realizing the value of integrated health care. By deepening connections and coordination across programs, services, and providers with clear guidance to the right care at the right time, integrated health care is elevating the employee experience. The result is better engagement, outcomes, and cost savings.
Together, SentryHealth and MAP Health will improve employee health management for employers. By uniting advanced analytics, interactive technology, comprehensive programs, expert guidance and coordination by care advocates, and proactive outreach under one roof, the company simplifies benefits management and delivers more control over health care costs.
"I'm excited to work with SentryHealth to drive better health outcomes and cost savings for employees and employers," said Ed Dillabough, President of MAP Health. "Together, we share a passion for connecting people to quality care. This acquisition establishes SentryHealth as a leader in integrated health management, offering a solution that truly addresses the gaps in our health care system and breaks down barriers to care.
About SentryHealth
SentryHealth is leading the charge in employee health and wellbeing. Through WellOnMyWay, a fully integrated health management solution that combines advanced data and behavior science to deliver personalized guidance and medical advocacy across virtual and in-person services, employees are connected to the highest quality, most affordable care. As a result, they are empowered to better engage in their own health care, improving outcomes and delivering cost savings for both them and their employers. Visit sentryhealth.com to learn more.
About MAP Health
MAP Health was founded in 2002 to provide utilization review and case management services for self-insured employers. As the health care landscape changed to include HSAs and high-deductible plans, the need to educate employees about the quality and costs of care became evident. As a result, MAP Health became a trusted resource for unbiased information and guidance on navigating a complicated health care system. Through medical care advocacy, case management, utilization management, and prescription savings, employees are connected to the highest quality, most affordable care, empowering better health outcomes and cost savings.
