SOUTH PITTSBURGH, Tenn., May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), through its subsidiary SVEConnect, has completed its fiber broadband network buildout, becoming among the first electric cooperatives in the country to establish a self-sustaining broadband service for its membership.
SVEConnect's broadband service extends throughout Marion County, passing every one of the more than 11,000 homes and businesses. "We found a great need in our community and a desire from our membership to get into the broadband business," said Mike Partin, CEO of SVEC and SVEConnect. "Our board of directors could not be happier with the decision they made to get into the fiber business." The SVEConnect broadband business provides another significant revenue stream to the electric cooperative, directly benefiting its members in many ways.
"As new businesses consider coming to our community, we are able to offer the best Internet service offered anywhere," according to Mike Birdwell, Director of Ancillary Services for SVEConnect. "We completed the project in half the time we planned, and we have been able to achieve a 40% service take rate with 4,400+ members connected, affirming our competitive advantage and support we have of the community. SVEC leverages the 80-year relationship with its members to compete effectively, often drawing large business customers away from national carriers.
"We are very happy for our customer and partner SVEC," offered Tommy Harmon, CEO of FiberRise. "SVEC leads the way in the legacy we all hope to leave to our rural communities, now and for the next generation. Everyone should have equal broadband opportunity."
About SVEC
Located in southeast Tennessee, Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative is member-owned, maintaining over 3,000 miles of line in the majority of Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Marion and Grundy counties, and touches into five other counties. Part of the SV Services family, SVEConnect was established in 2018 to serve broadband to portions of Marion County, the only area within SVEC's service area that was not served by a telephone cooperative. SVEConnect offers fiber optic high-speed Internet, including speeds up to 1Gbps, television and telephone services to members in Marion County.
About FiberRise
FiberRise, LLC enables electric utilities to implement and maintain fiber infrastructure with complete business visibility and simplicity in the delivery of broadband services. FiberRise serves electrical cooperatives and investor-owned utilities throughout the South and has a proven track record of winning state and federal grant awards for its customers, including CAF, CAF II and Reconnect programs. FiberRise manages fiber projects from inception and construction through operations and maintenance with high-touch service and support. FiberRise focuses on quality of life by helping to make broadband affordable and accessible to all. For more information, please visit us at http://www.fiber-rise.com.
Media Contact
Tommy Harmon, CEO, FiberRise, +1 (256) 269-4700, tommy.harmon@fiber-rise.com
David Williams, FiberRise, 256-269-4700, david.williams@fiber-rise.com
SOURCE FiberRise