SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Consulting Group®, a tech-enabled consulting and services company, today announced the integration of office space planning capabilities with its workplace management solution, Sequoia Workplace™, formerly known as the Return to Work Center™. Powered by Sequoia's People Platform, Sequoia Workplace connects companies directly with their employees to effectively coordinate a safe, healthy, and productive in-office experience by enabling dynamic workplace policy creation and content, sharing of health information in compliance with privacy requirements, office reservations, and now office space planning customizable for each office location.
With the addition of office space planning, companies now have greater control of their employees in-office experience within a comprehensive solution and can make better decisions to optimize their office space and real estate footprint.
The new Sequoia Workplace features allows companies the flexibility to manage their office space for each location by offering:
- Workspace maps - Display an interactive space map so employees can easily find and book a desk
- Space assignment - Pre-assign dedicated seats to make it easier for employees to collaborate with their team
- Hotel desk organization and booking - Assign hotel desks and allow employees to book an available desk
- Workspace insights - See the booking and utilization trends to help inform space planning and forecasting
"With more companies reopening their offices, office space planning is a natural extension of our workplace management solution," said Greg Golub, founder and CEO of Sequoia Consulting Group. "The new way of working is more complicated than it has ever been, and businesses need the ability to easily design and manage work environments that keep people safe and meet the unique needs for each office location. And by having Sequoia Workplace built on our People Platform, leaders can now see real-time insights on key business metrics like employee retention within their distributed employee populations."
Sequoia Workplace is a flexible and comprehensive solution built to protect businesses and keep employees safe while adhering to evolving workplace guidelines. More than 175 companies across four continents use Sequoia Workplace to:
- Generate and maintain workplace policies that are shared with employees to capture their consent
- Track employees in the office and trace potential COVID-19 exposure and risk
- Enable employees to upload their COVID-19 test results and vaccination reports in accordance with privacy laws
- Configure location-specific processes for employees such as cohort and reservation management
- Manage office space and desk booking across multiple locations
About Sequoia Consulting Group
Sequoia Consulting Group is a tech-enabled consulting and services company that provides benefits, HR, payroll, and risk management solutions for people-centric employers with 20 to 20,000 people. The Sequoia People Platform centralizes workforce data and helps companies navigate complex issues so they can maximize their investment in people whether they are in office, distributed, or global. For two decades, Sequoia has been working with companies to balance the needs of their business with the needs of their people.
Sequoia Consulting Group has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Tempe, and Bangalore. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.
