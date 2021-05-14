LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serial entrepreneur Blake Johnson announced today that he has made a $25,000 donation to the Los Angeles Mission. The donation will support the nonprofit organization's residential rehabilitation programs and support its fight to end homelessness in the Los Angeles area.
The funds will go directly to the organization's May Match Appeal campaign, which — along with other supporting organizations — will help alleviate the strain that COVID-19 has put on the organization. These funds will also assist with additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and other community food-box program expenditures, which have tripled in the last year from 75 to 250 meal boxes — with seven meals in each box on average — per week.
"The Los Angeles Mission is incredibly thankful for Blake's $25,000 donation to its May Match Appeal campaign," said Ivan Klassen, Executive Director of The Los Angeles Mission Foundation. "As part of our campaign, Mr. Johnson's gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar, essentially giving it a $50,000 impact. These funds will help alleviate the burden that COVID-19 has put on our general operations, and enable us to provide more services to our community."
Johnson, who has successfully founded and sold numerous businesses that exceed $1.1 billion in valuations — including Byte®, Currency Capital and IM Capital Access — has a long history of supporting philanthropic endeavors in the Los Angeles area.
In addition to his recent donation to the Los Angeles Mission, Johnson is a significant benefactor of Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Boy Scouts of America, the International Justice Mission, and MOCA Los Angeles. To date, Johnson has donated a total of $600,000 to various charitable organizations.
For Johnson, contributing to the Los Angeles Mission is a way to make a meaningful impact on the community that paved his path to success.
"I am excited to support the May Match Appeal Campaign, helping those experiencing homelessness. I appreciate what the Los Angeles Mission does in totality — working with children that are experiencing homelessness and addiction and providing education, arts, and tools for greater mental health. I value their overall mission toward holistic restoration and well-being. We all deserve hope."
