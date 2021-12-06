DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceMaster DSI, the nation's largest owner and operator of ServiceMaster Franchises, has announced the acquisition of a new corporate office in Tampa, Fla. This office will continue to provide disaster restoration services to home and business owners in Tampa and surrounding communities.
"We are excited to add this location as well as add to our footprint in Florida. With this addition, our footprint now grows to 9 states and 20 locations," says President and CEO of ServiceMaster DSI, Andrew Yaklich. "This office is well established within the community and has operated very similarly to our business model. The leadership and workforce within this office have been well trained and successful and will not change."
ServiceMaster DSI operates under the ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) brands to provide disaster restoration services throughout the U.S. and abroad. Yaklich says this Tampa office will continue to offer restoration services for residential, commercial, and large loss clients in the area.
"The Tampa office will allow us to expand our capacity for assisting commercial clients in the Florida area that find themselves in the path of frequent weather events," says Yaklich. "This expanded reach will complement the work we do in Miami and will allow us to reach customers further north, whether that means restoring a property or the contents within."
Yaklich says this new location will continue to serve Tampa communities at a high standard. "We are thrilled to welcome these new employees to ServiceMaster DSI. We succeed because of the skills and strengths of our employees and their dedication to their communities."
Their dedication is apparent when responding to severe weather affecting the Tampa area, says Yaklich. "They allow us to respond quickly to catastrophic weather (CAT) events throughout the country and provide services efficiently. The addition of this well-established business and the highly trained staff is a huge win for DSI, all adding to our capacity to assist during CAT events like hurricanes, flooding, or severe weather. We are excited for the future of this new branch and to assist communities in and around Tampa."
About ServiceMaster DSI
DSI Holdings is an ownership/management group headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, specializing in providing residential and commercial disaster restoration services through the ServiceMaster DSI and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) brands. Starting with its first ServiceMaster license in 1981, DSI Holdings has grown to be the premier ownership group within the ServiceMaster network, amassing 87 licenses within the United States and serving as the flagship SRM operator. Through these brands, DSI services clients in all 50 states, and its large loss team has provided commercial disaster restoration services in more than 20 countries around the world.
