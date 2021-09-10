PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), a leader in asset-centric, Field Service Management software, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended July 31, 2021.
Neil Barua, Chief Executive Officer of ServiceMax commented, "I am incredibly proud of our Q2 results, and our strong subscription revenue growth reflects the increasing demand for cloud-native, asset-centric Field Service solutions that we see from our new and existing customers. The traction that ServiceMax is seeing in the market is a testament to our vision and ability to execute, furthering an already proven track-record in our space. We're excited to continue this momentum.
"ServiceMax's leadership continues to be recognized by industry analysts, and we were named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for the sixth consecutive year. The planned acquisition of LiquidFrameworks, as well as our ongoing product innovation, continues to create a compelling value proposition for new and existing customers looking to transform their Field Service operations.
"Looking forward, we remain excited about the prospects for the Company as we aim to complete a business combination with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation in the second half of our fiscal year, through which ServiceMax is expected to become a publicly traded company, further enhancing our ability to deliver on what we see as an increasingly attractive market demand."
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total Revenue: Total revenue was $32.2 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, representing an increase of 18% year-over-year, compared to $27.2 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting for fiscal 2021, total revenue increased 17% year-over-year.
- Subscription Revenue: Subscription revenue was $27.5 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, representing an increase of 24% year-over-year, compared to $22.1 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting for fiscal 2021, subscription revenue increased 22% year-over-year.
- Operating Results: Loss from operations was $13.9 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $14.4 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.5 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $4.0 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Recent Business Highlights
- Signed new deal with a leading equipment rentals company serving construction, industrial, energy, infrastructure, and government. This deal provides more than 8,000 ServiceMax licenses to enable improved asset visibility, cost reduction and increased revenues.
- Signed new deal with leading provider of medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. For this customer, ServiceMax is enabling a transition to a cloud-based solution with visibility into contracts, warranties, and entitlements to stop/reduce contract leakage around service and parts.
- Signed additional customer wins and expansions across a variety of industries including a threat detection and security screening technologies provider, a pharmaceutical and medical device company, an industrial IoT solutions provider, a flight simulation company, and a technology company focused on imaging for business.
- Announced a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, advancing ServiceMax's Field Service Management capabilities in the energy sector.
- Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for the 6th consecutive year based on the Company's completeness of vision and ability to execute.
- Named Sophie Ames as Chief Human Resources Officer and appointed two new members to the Company's Board of Directors: Felicia Alvaro, the Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair of Cornerstone on Demand; and Callie Field, the Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for T-Mobile.
Financial Outlook
ServiceMax is reiterating guidance for its fiscal year 2022 ending January 31, 2022, as follows (in millions):
FY2022 Guidance
Year-over-year increase
Total Revenue
$130 million
19%
Subscription Revenue
$112 million
22%
Non-GAAP Operating Results
$(22) million
Business Combination Transaction
On July 15, 2021, ServiceMax entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PFDR) ("Pathfinder"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by affiliates of HGGC and Industry Ventures, which was amended and restated on August 12. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transaction is expected to deliver approximately $335 million of gross proceeds to the combined company, assuming no redemptions by Pathfinder shareholders, and including proceeds from a strategic common equity investment immediately prior to closing by leading software companies PTC Inc. and Salesforce Ventures at the same valuation as the business combination transaction. The closing of the transaction is expected to result in ServiceMax becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol "SMAX".
About ServiceMax
ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses.
About Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFDR) is a purpose-built partnership between affiliates of two investment firms with a strong record of success as investors in technology and tech-enabled businesses: HGGC, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Palo Alto, and Industry Ventures, a leading multi-strategy venture capital platform based in San Francisco. Pathfinder's corporate objective is to identify and execute a business combination with a high quality, growth-oriented private company in the tech sector that Pathfinder believes can succeed as a public company and generate attractive returns for shareholders over the long term.
ServiceMax, Inc.
As of July 31,
As of January 31,
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
77,254
$
81,169
Accounts receivable, net
27,853
35,977
Accounts receivable – related party
1,406
3,600
Prepaid expenses
1,992
2,062
Deferred sales commissions
2,269
1,761
Other assets
2,210
2,569
Total current assets
112,984
127,138
Property and equipment, net
436
669
Internally developed software, net
2,529
2,739
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,094
7,141
Goodwill
373,825
373,825
Intangible assets, net
99,394
118,272
Deferred sales commissions, noncurrent
4,568
3,755
Deferred public offering costs
5,129
-
Deposits and other long-term assets
894
1,318
Total assets
607,853
634,857
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
5,118
4,119
Accounts payable – related parties
1,789
983
Accrued expenses
14,922
13,716
Operating lease liabilities
3,143
2,440
Unearned revenue
68,476
66,971
Total current liabilities
93,448
88,229
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
5,266
5,023
Unearned revenue, noncurrent
2,077
4,930
Deferred tax liability, net
3,182
4,795
Other long-term liabilities
413
177
Total liabilities
104,386
103,154
Commitments and contingencies
Common stock $0.01 par, 100 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
663,540
662,723
Accumulated deficit
(160,073)
(131,020)
Total stockholder's equity
503,467
531,703
Total liabilities and stockholder's equity
$
607,853
$
634,857
ServiceMax, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended July 31,
For the Six Months Ended July 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
Subscription
$ 27,480
$ 22,109
$ 53,237
$ 43,720
Professional services
4,706
5,075
8,958
9,398
Total revenue
32,186
27,184
62,195
53,118
Cost of revenue
Subscription
11,282
11,294
22,527
22,532
Professional services
4,448
5,232
9,191
10,714
Total cost of revenue ¹
15,730
16,526
31,718
33,246
Subscription
16,198
10,815
30,710
21,188
Professional services
258
(157)
(234)
(1,316)
Gross profit
16,456
10,658
30,477
19,872
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing¹
16,047
15,316
33,385
32,954
Research and development¹
7,668
6,048
15,691
13,731
General and administrative¹
6,673
3,731
11,526
8,792
Total operating expenses
30,388
25,095
60,602
55,477
Loss from operations
(13,932)
(14,437)
(30,125)
(35,605)
Interest income
5
23
9
96
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange transactions
(198)
431
(150)
(107)
Other income (expense), net
24
9
25
(14)
Total other income (expense), net
(169)
463
(116)
(25)
Loss before income taxes
(14,101)
(13,974)
(30,241)
(35,630)
Income tax benefit
538
3,763
1,188
8,398
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$ (13,563)
$ (10,211)
$ (29,053)
$ (27,232)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
(136)
(102)
(291)
(272)
Weighted average shares:
Basic and diluted
100
100
100
100
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
For the Three Months Ended, July 31,
For the Six Months Ended, July 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
109
45
176
70
Sales and marketing
121
98
219
133
General and administrative
219
225
434
433
Research and development
137
64
226
85
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 586
$ 432
$ 1,055
$ 721
ServiceMax, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In Thousands of US Dollars)
Six Months Ended July 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (29,053)
$ (27,232)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
257
262
Amortization of intangible assets
18,878
18,878
Amortization of internally developed software
277
-
Amortization of deferred sales commissions
1,099
568
Stock-based compensation expense
1,055
721
Bad debt expense/(recovery)
(56)
389
Noncash lease expense
1,350
1,606
Deferred income tax benefit
(1,613)
(8,949)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
8,180
3,003
Accounts receivable – related party
2,194
2,199
Prepaid expenses
70
(457)
Other current assets
359
180
Deferred sales commissions
(2,421)
(1,477)
Deposits and other assets
424
16
Accounts payable
(870)
(4,451)
Accounts payable – related party
806
(900)
Accrued expense
256
1,609
Unearned revenue
(1,348)
2,796
Operating lease liabilities
(1,357)
(1,598)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,513)
(12,837)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(23)
(105)
Capitalization of internally developed software
(70)
(1,009)
Net cash used in investing activities
(93)
(1,114)
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital contributions from ServiceMax, JV, LP
-
84,716
Payments related to public offerings
(2,309)
-
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,309)
84,716
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,915)
70,765
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
81,169
16,819
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 77,254
$ 87,584
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Income taxes paid
845
25
Operating lease right of use assets and lease liability recorded for new lease
2,303
-
Deferred public offering costs incurred and included in accounts payable
2,820
-
ServiceMax's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results of operations above, ServiceMax reports certain financial measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Subscription Gross Profit and non-GAAP Operating Results. ServiceMax believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional information that reflects the amounts and financial basis upon which ServiceMax's management assesses and operates its business. In particular, we believe that adjustments for the impact of purchase accounting for fiscal 2021 are particularly useful when making year over year comparisons. ServiceMax's definition may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.
ServiceMax, Inc.
Adjusted Gross Profit represents gross profit adjusted for fair value adjustment to acquired unearned revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, and severance costs.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross Profit
$ 16,456
$ 10,658
$ 30,477
$ 19,872
Amortization of Acquired Intangibles (1)
5,185
5,185
10,370
10,370
Impact of Fair Value Adjustment (2)
-
394
-
791
Stock-Based Compensation
109
45
176
70
Other Non-Recurring Costs (3)
-
-
143
112
Adjusted Gross Profit
$ 21,750
$ 16,282
$ 41,166
$ 31,215
(1)
Amortization of acquired intangibles refers to the amortization of the intangible value assigned to the technology acquired from the GE carve out ServiceMax JV, LP Acquisition.
(2)
Fair value adjustment represents the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired unearned revenue relating to subscription services billed by ServiceMax prior to the acquisition by SLP-SA Silverlake Partners. This adjustment represents the difference between the revenue recognized based on management's estimate of fair value of acquired unearned revenue and the receipts billed prior to the acquisition less revenue recognized prior to the acquisition.
(3)
Other non-recurring costs includes severance and other costs due to company reorganization.
Adjusted Subscription Gross Profit represents subscription gross profit adjusted for the fair value adjustment to acquired unearned revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, and severance costs.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Subscription Revenue Gross Profit
$ 16,198
$ 10,815
$ 30,710
$ 21,188
Amortization of Acquired Intangibles (1)
5,185
5,185
10,370
10,370
Impact of Fair Value Adjustment (2)
-
394
-
791
Other Non-Recurring Costs (3)
6
2
12
(21)
Adjusted Subscription Gross Profit
$ 21,389
$ 16,396
$ 41,092
$ 32,328
(1)
Amortization of acquired intangibles refers to the amortization of the intangible value assigned to the technology acquired from the GE carve out ServiceMax JV, LP.
(2)
Fair value adjustment represents the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired unearned revenue relating to subscription services billed by ServiceMax prior to the acquisition by SLP-SA Silverlake Partners. This adjustment represents the difference between the revenue recognized based on management's estimate of fair value of acquired unearned revenue and the receipts billed prior to the acquisition less revenue recognized prior to the acquisition.
(3)
Other non-recurring costs includes severance and other costs due to company reorganization and stock-based compensation expense.
Non-GAAP Operating Results represents results from operations as reported in our consolidated statement of operations excluding the impact of fair value adjustment to acquired unearned revenue, fair value adjustments to acquired deferred commissions, amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expenses, severance costs, and acquisition costs.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loss from Operations
$ (13,932)
$ (14,437)
$ (30,125)
$ (35,605)
Amortization of Acquired Intangibles (1)
9,439
9,439
18,878
18,878
Stock-Based Compensation
586
432
1,055
721
Impact of Fair Value Adjustments (2)
(172)
92
(373)
159
Other Non-Recurring Costs (3)
1,562
457
2,348
793
Adjusted Loss from Operations
$ (2,517)
$ (4,017)
$ (8,217)
$ (15,054)
(1)
Amortization of acquired intangibles refers to the amortization of the intangible value acquired from the GE carve out and ServiceMax JV, LP Acquisition.
(2)
Fair value adjustments represent the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred commissions relating to sales commissions deferred and to acquired unearned revenue relating to subscription services billed by ServiceMax prior to the acquisition by Silver Lake Partners SLP-SA. The adjustment for deferred commissions represents the difference between the deferred sales commissions recognized based on management's estimate of fair value of deferred sales commissions and the sales commissions deferred prior to the acquisition less amortization of deferred commissions recognized prior to the acquisition. The adjustment for unearned revenue represents the difference between the revenue recognized based on management's estimate of fair value of acquired unearned revenue and the receipts billed prior to the acquisition less revenue recognized prior to the acquisition.
(3)
Other non-recurring costs includes acquisition costs related to the planned acquisition of LiquidFrameworks, the carve-out from GE, the Business Combination with Pathfinder, and severance and other costs due to company reorganization.
