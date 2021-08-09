CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurie Sewell, President and CEO of Servicon, will be a keynote speaker at the virtual event, Cleaning Summit: Using Cleaning Fundamentals to Create Healthy and Safe Buildings on August 18 at 8amPT.
The event is hosted by Contracting Profits, a trade publication dedicated to cleaning executives setting the standard for the industry. The event will focus on the importance of policies and procedures needed to establish sanitary and protected buildings. Cleaning Summit events are designed to bring light to how the pandemic has changed the cleaning industry and to give people a chance to hear directly from industry experts about the new demands in-house cleaning departments face.
Sewell will address the concept of cleaning for health and what this really means. Servicon is a purpose-driven organization with the view to elevate the custodial and EVS industry and to create healthy environments for people to thrive. How do they do this? Servicon provide exemplary maintenance services for complex facilities, they partner with their clients to define measure, and validate goals and doing the right thing for clients, people, and the community. More will be revealed during Laurie's panel. As specialists in EVS, custodial services, and infection prevention, Servicon takes pride in cleaning for health and supporting the needs of employees and the public.
At this event, you will learn what cleaning for health means beyond using the correct chemistries and procedures.
"I'm looking forward to informing others on how essential it is to maintain a clean environment for all organizations," said Sewell. "Servicon's goal is to demonstrate how important frontline staff is to the safety and functioning of businesses everywhere. These ultimate caregivers are necessary to ensure all buildings are healthy and safe for everyone's benefit."
Click here to register for this event: https://www.cleanlink.com/lp/0726CleaningSummit/
About Servicon
For nearly 50 years, Servicon has provided exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services to complex facilities in healthcare, aerospace, commercial, municipal, manufacturing, and entertainment. Servicon services over 100 million square feet daily. Servicon is changing the face of the cleaning industry with a purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Servicon