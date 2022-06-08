Philanthropic Division of Custodial and Infection-Prevention Leader Servicon Aims to Invest in Its Communities and Elevate Its People
CULVER CITY, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiconCares, the philanthropic division of Custodial and Infection-Prevention Leader Servicon, announced today the Mahdesian Family/ServiconCares Scholarship Fund for Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.
ServiconCares is dedicated to "Growing Our Communities with Care." Its mission is to learn how to support local communities and take action. The ServiconCares Fund gives to those in need to create a better environment, supporting organizations that empower communities to stabilize and thrive.
Servicon Cares will fund five $15,000 Undergraduate student scholarships per year per student, and the scholarships can be renewable. Students do not have to be straight- A students but must demonstrate the ability to be successful in their field of study.
Recipients of the scholarship must meet the following minimum criteria. Priority should be given to undergraduate students from the South Los Angeles area. The scholars will be selected by the University's scholarship committee or by nomination of one of the University's Deans. The University has Deans for the College of Medicine, College of Science and Health, Mervyn M. Dymally School of Nursing, and Student Affairs.
As industry leaders in the healthcare space, this partnership exemplifies Servicon as an innovative company focused on the healthcare industry in its entirety and its communities. CDU has graduated or trained more than 7,000 physicians, physician assistants, nurses, and allied health sciences professionals since 1966, making it a perfect fit for ServiconCares.
Servicon President and CEO Laurie Sewell says: "We at Servicon pride ourselves on our ability to enrich our communities through ServiconCares. Alongside the generosity of the Mahdesian family, we can support our company's goal of keeping our people and our neighborhoods thriving and healthy."
An annual gift of $75,000 will be made on or before December of each year to the Mahdesian Family/ServiconCares Scholarship Fund. The total gift will consist of $300,000 at $75,000 per over the next four years.
This expands upon the vision of Servicon's founder, Richard Mahdesian, to provide opportunities for employees to grow and build a better life for themselves and their families by seeking to directly impact the communities those employees live in as well.
About Servicon
At Servicon, we are dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. Women-owned and operated, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. For more information, visit servicon.com
