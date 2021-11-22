BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServisBOT, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform provider that helps Amazon Lex developers and business users to accelerate the development and enhancement of conversational bot solutions, is pleased to further its work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) in the newly announced availability of partner conversational AI solutions.
Conversational AI is a form of artificial intelligence technology that combines the use of natural language processing (NLP), automatic speech recognition (ASR), machine learning, and process automation, enabling digital assistants and chatbots to understand user requests and fulfill user intents in automated and personalized ways that are transforming how businesses engage with customers across multiple digital channels and interaction points.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled increased demand for AI-powered digital assistants as businesses urgently sought solutions that would accelerate their digital transformation efforts, boost self-service levels, and lower the cost to serve. The resulting successes that businesses have realized through these implementations are driving even further expansion and enhancement of conversational AI projects. This places more pressure on developers to get solutions to market faster and with increased capabilities while easing the burden of bot management and scaling.
ServisBOT's conversational AI platform, built on an AWS technology stack, empowers both developers and business users to accelerate their bot development and scale their solutions quickly, enabling them to create enhanced Lex bot solutions and get them to market faster.
Highlights of ServisBOT's Conversational AI Platform benefits include:
1. Supporting one of the largest lists of NLP engines and live chat integrations the ServisBOT platform provides low code tools that make it easy to:
● Get started quickly using pre-built blueprints and instantly add a hosted rich-media messenger
● Easy creation, editing, upload, and/or export of intents and utterances
● Add a wide variety of reusable fulfillment actions without any code
● Select from the largest library of rich media components (carousels, images, videos, menus, calendars, etc.)
● Connect process-oriented action flows to intents using a drag-n-drop designer
● Add pre-configured skills that enhance the bot (e.g. language, document capture, small talk, and more)
● Native connection to Amazon Lex and Amazon Connect as well other AI services
● Out-of-the-box integrations to all the leading contact center systems.
2. Built on core AWS services like Amazon Cognito, AWS AppSync, AWS Key Management Service (KMS), Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon Kinesis, and AWS Fargate, the platform provides built-in identity, security & encryption, and storage with full logging, monitoring, and analytics available.
3. For organizations that require advanced conversational AI solutions, ServisBOT's multi-bot architecture enables multiple Amazon Lex bots to be orchestrated into a unified and enhanced experience. With a fully serverless architecture, the platform takes care of scaling automatically and provides an enterprise-wide platform for collaboration amongst teams as well as centralized management and control of all bots by enterprise information technology (IT).
ServisBOT client, Lou Sigillo, Senior Vice President for Contact Center Operations at Cenlar FSB comments that "the agility and flexibility of ServisBOT's solution and services meant that they could train and make modifications to the bot quickly, meeting our needs at each turn."
"We are thrilled to be working with ServisBOT on conversational AI solutions," said Arte Merritt Global Segment Lead for Conversational AI at AWS. "With native connection to Amazon Lex, as well as out-of-the-box integrations, customers are able to efficiently stand up solutions for digital assistants and chatbots that do not compromise on scalability."
