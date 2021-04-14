SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seton Hall announced that students seeking undergraduate admission to the University will not be required to submit standardized test scores as part of the Fall 2022 through Fall 2026 application cycles. SAT and ACT scores will not be mandatory and Seton Hall will continue to be a "test-optional" institution.
A temporary accommodation policy was instituted last August for Fall 2021 applicants during the difficult circumstances created by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The University has decided to extend the test-optional process through Fall 2026. Acknowledging that standardized tests are not always the best indicator of student performance, this move is another way to support students through the application process by allowing more student choice in sharing academic records and achievements.
"We recognize that standardized tests are not always the best indicator of student performance and we wanted to offer the many gifted, hard-working students the ability to access a Seton Hall education," said Alyssa McCloud, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, approximately two-thirds of four-year colleges have adopted a test-optional policy. Research has shown that these policies generally increase the size and diversity of applications for admission, without compromising later retention and graduation rates. The University will analyze how test-optional students perform through 2026 and then reevaluate the policy.
When reviewing all applications for admission, Seton Hall will take a holistic approach and take into consideration all aspects of the student's record with a heavy emphasis on the student's academic record in high school, specifically looking at grades, academic rigor, and class rank (if available). Students will have the option to apply to Seton Hall by submitting standardized test scores or electing not to submit these scores. Individual academic units and programs may continue to require standardized tests or implement separate admissions standards.
The University awards many students scholarships automatically upon admission, and students who apply test optional will receive equal consideration for these awards. Also, students can apply test optional to gain admissions to the honors and leadership programs. Applications will receive a holistic review based on the student's academic record as well as supplemental application materials required for these programs.
"Students from throughout New Jersey and around the nation are attracted to Seton Hall as an academically distinguished Catholic university with a national reputation for educating a diverse student body through the liberal arts and sciences and select professional programs. We are a nurturing community that provides outstanding opportunities for our students to thrive and meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century," said McCloud.
