Event to take place May 8 – 10, 2022 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort
ORLANDO, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate is bringing together its national broker and agent network in the "City Beautiful" next week after a two-year separation due to the coronavirus pandemic. United is celebrating its 10th anniversary and ascent to the seventh-largest residential brokerage operation in the nation. The conference will be the largest and best-attended United has ever held.
United is hosting three days of top-tier business planning, education, networking and celebration at "ReUnited National Conference." The event name symbolizes the in-person reconnection of United Real Estate's broker advisory council, executive leaders, franchise owners, brokers and agents representing 30 states and more than 100 offices.
United's recently merged companies will attend their first United conference, including Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty, Texas United Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group and Platinum Realty.
The event boasts a superlative speaker lineup:
John "Gucci" Foley, Founder & CEO of John Foley Inc. and Blue Angels pilot, will kick-off the event with keynote address, "Peak Performance Is in Your DNA. Learn How to Unleash It!"
Broker, Owner, Manager and Agent experts from around the country will share best-practices during expert panels throughout the conference.
Dan Elzer, President of The Training Academy, will educate the audience on navigating the market with keynote address, "Adjusting Your Sails to Changing Real Estate Winds."
Michael Andrew, Gold Medal Olympic Swimmer, will inspire and educate attendees, discussing his experience of becoming a Gold Medal Olympian in, "Learn How to Perform Like an Elite Athlete."
Dr. Steve Scheibner, American Airlines Captain, will share a dramatic and moving personal story of the events of 9/11 with keynote address, "Living Every Day to the Fullest."
Katie Lance, CEO & Co-Founder of Katie Lance Consulting and social media expert will teach attendees how to master social media with a 12-month plan during, "Get Social Smart!"
ReUnited attendees will experience over 45 hours of top-tier educational content, learn about new technology and services United is launching in 2022, take part in general sessions, multiple small group sessions and expert panels. This expansive educational event encompasses the entire 5th floor of the Dolphin portion of the resort.
In addition to providing conference-goers an agenda packed with great education and training, United plans to raise a significant donation for the organization's official charity, Autism Speaks.
ReUnited 2022 will wrap up with a blowout celebration at its Sales Awards Recognition and Gala Dinner, held at the resort. The gala features special guests, red carpet photo opportunities, fun photo booth and live music entertainment by the Backbeat Band.
"Orlando was our top choice for reconvening our network for in-person education, networking and celebration of our 10-year trek to the seventh-largest real estate business in America. Our conference will act as a catalyst for even greater momentum for our network and company. Getting reconnected at ReUnited 2022 in sunny Orlando at the world-class Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is a fitting acknowledgement of the successes of all our agents, broker/owners and employees," says Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.
To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 30 states with 110 offices and more than 16,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 20,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.
Media Contact
April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 214-277-9830, agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com
SOURCE United Real Estate