Dalia El Sheikh brings 20-plus years of marketing experience to Sextant where she will manage client relationships, providing customer-focused marketing and enrollment solutions.
TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sextant Marketing, a leading full-service digital marketing and consultancy in higher education, has hired Dalia El Sheikh as Director of Client Services. Dalia, who has more than 20 years of experience in marketing with some of the nation's biggest brands, will bring her expertise in client services, brand management, marketing planning, and digital initiatives to Sextant.
Dalia has worked with clients in education, technology, banking, auto and home loans, the credit card industry, and more. Her past clients include Microsoft and General Motors, and her employers include Bank of Montreal, AAA (banking), and Thomson Reuters. Her extensive experience includes a successful track record working in the planning and execution of strategic marketing campaigns.
A well-rounded marketing professional, Dalia has launched digital marketing initiatives, streamlined operations through process improvement, ensured regulatory compliance, and developed marketing plans and budgets.
"Dalia is a versatile, talented professional who can succeed in so many different business roles," said Adrian Marrullier, founder and CEO of Sextant Marketing. "She's the perfect choice to further our goal of continuously improving how we collaborate with clients and providing client services that lead to the best possible student and business outcomes."
A native of Egypt, Dalia has a bachelor's degree in accounting and commerce from Cairo University. She also has earned a Master Certificate of Internet Marketing from the University of San Francisco and an Effective Leadership Certificate from the University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business. She's also completed the Essentials of Project Management course from Villanova University.
Dalia said she is excited about joining one of the fastest-growing companies in Tampa Bay. "Sextant is doing things the right way, it's a smart company filled with talented people. I'm happy to join them and use my experience to help them continue to grow and evolve as a leader in full-service digital marketing," Dalia said.
At Sextant, Dalia will focus on client relationships, creating customer-focused marketing and enrollment solutions. She will lead client strategy and growth opportunities, as well as oversee budget forecasting, marketing planning, and the strategic and tactical execution of marketing activities.
In addition to her business accomplishments, Dalia also is a former professional tennis player, having represented her country in many international events. She played on the Egyptian National Team from 1994 to 2001. Dalia was ranked the No. 1 player in Egypt in 1994-1996, 1998, and 1999-2001. She met her husband when she was 12 when they played tennis for the same club (he was the top tennis player in Egypt, top 100 in the world). Dalia has two daughters who both play competitive tennis. Her tennis-loving family also has two dogs: Spikey (a shorkie mix) and Rock (a shepherd mix).
Matthew Speer, Sextant's Chief Operating Officer, said in addition to her professional experience and talent, Dalia also brings a positive attitude that is infectious. "I've had the pleasure of working with Dalia and I am constantly amazed at her passion and her ability to motivate staff and management to up their game and push a business forward," Matt said.
