ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved AEC and CRE tech markets announced today that Dana Barrett has joined the firm as a Venture Partner. Barrett started out as a self-taught programmer in the early 90s and worked her way up to VP before starting her own technology services company, and later transitioning into the media full time. As a TV and radio host, Barrett focused weekly on tech startups with insightful interviews of founders and investors nationwide. She brings a unique perspective and breadth of experience to the pitch process having worked closely with a variety of tech incubators and accelerators on their pitch days as both a moderator and a judge.
Barrett will be spearheading communications for Shadow Ventures and serving as a mentor to Shadow's portfolio and Multifamily Accelerator companies. "I knew Dana's history firsthand, so when she moved into media, I would always say she was the only tech reporter I knew that could actually write code," said K.P. Reddy, Shadow Ventures Founder & CEO, adding "To have her bring that unique perspective to Shadow is incredibly valuable."
In addition to her work in technology, Barrett grew up around real estate development and currently owns and operates a multi-family property in Philadelphia, PA. "Working with Shadow Ventures, I'm able to bring together my experience in the media & communications, my technology background, and my family business experience in real estate," said Barrett. She went on to say, "I'm incredibly excited about the innovation happening in PropTech, and given the focus on infrastructure and the changes to the market, this is the perfect time to be focused on these investments".
Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in underserved markets where strategic capital is scarce. Their process and ecosystem are driven by both experience and technology to provide best-in-market returns for their investors and unparalleled advantages for their startups.
