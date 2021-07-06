NORFOLK, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a premier fertility center that is home to more than 85,000 babies born, is proud to announce the opening of SGF Jones Institute, located at 601 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507, with reproductive endocrinologist, Tarita Pakrashi, M.D., M.P.H. Effective June 30, 2021, SGF's affiliated partner, Eastern Virginia Medical School Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine (EVMS Jones Institute), has transitioned all patient care to SGF Jones Institute.
The Jones Institute is a respected name in reproductive medicine, stemming from the trailblazing nature of Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones who created a legacy for the Jones Institute as a home for many 'firsts,' including the first baby born from in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the United States in 1981.
"The historical significance of SGF becoming affiliated with the Jones institute is nothing short of remarkable," reflects Michael Levy, M.D., co-founder of SGF. "The Joneses are legends in our field, and we are humbled and honored to be a part of this landmark partnership that will benefit individuals and couples for years and decades to come."
Marking SGF's 40th location overall and their 10th in Virginia, SGF Jones Institute offers patients throughout the Hampton Roads region a proven record of accomplishment, clinical expertise, and patient-centric approach.
"At SGF Jones Institute, we represent the best of both worlds: SGF brings its cutting-edge medicine to the Hampton Roads region and the Jones Institute is respected as a pioneer of modern fertility technology we use to help grow families today," explains Dr. Pakrashi. "When patients choose SGF Jones Institute, they become a part of this incredible journey, and for that, our care team at SGF is extremely grateful."
SGF Jones Institute Offers State-of-the-Art Fertility Care
SGF Jones Institute, home to SGF's eleventh full-service embryology laboratory, offers comprehensive fertility services, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
Patients seeking fertility care benefit from SGF Jones Institute's wide insurance network and a dedicated Financial Counselor. SGF Jones Institute offers innovative financial programs, including their flagship 100% refund guarantee program for IVF and donor egg treatment, providing patients the reassurance they will either take home a baby or receive a full refund. SGF also supports its military community with income-based and military discounts, to name a few, as well as an exclusive financing partner, Fertility Finance.
To schedule an appointment at SGF Jones Institute, call the SGF New Patient Center at 757-512-8547 or complete this brief form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean, Dzierzak, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility