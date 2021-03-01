WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is proud to announce that reproductive endocrinologist, Emily Barnard, D.O., has joined the practice and will begin seeing patients at SGF's Washington, D.C. - K Street and Towson offices in April 2021. Dr. Barnard will provide a full range of state-of-the-art, in-house diagnostic and treatment options for female and male infertility, elective egg freezing, LGBTQ family building, and fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment.
"I wanted to join SGF because they have a strong reputation for clinical excellence and patient-centered care," expresses Dr. Barnard. "While SGF is a private practice, they also emphasize research to improve patient outcomes and teach the next generation of medical students, residents, and fellows."
Dr. Barnard earned her doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, ranking in the top five of her graduating class of 227 students. It was there that Dr. Barnard first experienced the joy of sharing news of a pregnancy with a couple who struggled with infertility and was inspired to pursue reproductive endocrinology.
Upon completing medical school, Dr. Barnard returned to her home state of Minnesota for her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Mayo Clinic. During that time, Dr. Barnard was awarded the 2016 Mayo International Health Program Scholarship to fund her travels to Kampala, Uganda, for an obstetrics elective. That same year, she earned the 2016 Pfizer President's Award from the Society for Reproductive Investigation, which was awarded to the 25 most meritorious abstracts submitted by investigators in training to encourage consideration of a research career. Following her distinguished residency, Dr. Barnard completed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Barnard holds leadership positions in several professional organizations including the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons, Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. An ardent advocate for those struggling with infertility, Dr. Barnard can be found participating at events with RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. She has also traveled across the country presenting on topics including fertility preservation, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids.
"I promise to take the extra minute to listen, support, and be fully present for patients no matter where they are in their journey," expresses Dr. Barnard. "I will work diligently to help my patients achieve their goals and will seek answers to every question they have about this ever-evolving field. I will be there to offer a smile or hug of support, condolence, or celebration."
Dr. Barnard's Washington, D.C. - K Street colleague and SGF's Chief Medical Officer, Eric Widra, M.D., had this to say about Dr. Barnard's introduction to the SGF family, "Dr. Barnard's holistic view of medicine aligns perfectly with SGF's mission to offer uncompromised patient care to each person's unique infertility story. I speak for the SGF team when I say that Dr. Barnard's future with SGF is exciting and bright."
