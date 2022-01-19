ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a premier fertility center and home to 100,000 babies born welcomes reproductive endocrinologist, Kathryn C. Humm M.D., to the practice's Rockville, Maryland, and Sibley Hospital Campus, Washington, D.C., offices. She is currently accepting new patient appointments.
"I'm honored to join SGF and share in their commitment to high-quality research and excellence in patient care," shares Dr. Humm. "I am motivated by the relationships that I build with my patients and the opportunity to be part of such an emotional moment in their lives."
Dr. Humm earned her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. She completed both her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology and fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. After fellowship, Dr. Humm spent seven years treating infertility patients and teaching Obstetrics and Gynecology residents at George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Humm is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. She has published abstracts and papers on topics including preimplantation genetic testing, in-vitro fertilization (IVF) outcomes, and the influence of race and ethnicity on IVF outcomes. Her contributions to the field of reproductive medicine and dedication to patient care have earned her five Top Doctor honors by Washingtonian magazine.
Dr. Humm will provide comprehensive fertility services, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ+ family building.
"We're excited to welcome Dr. Humm to the SGF team," shares Joseph Doyle, M.D., a fellow Rockville office physician. "Her commitment to compassionate patient care exemplifies SGF's mission to provide highly specialized fertility care to individuals and couples experiencing infertility."
Patients may schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Humm by calling 1-888-761-1967 or by submitting this brief form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 47 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, (301) 545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility