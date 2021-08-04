Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/KoKo LLC)

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoKo, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaela Dickinson to the Company's executive team in the capacity of Vice President of Business Operations effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Dickinson will oversee global sales, marketing, dealer network and new product launches. Previously, she served as the Director of Business Operations for KoKo.  

"We are honored to have Shaela join the executive management team and lead our global business growth. Her strong leadership, in-depth knowledge of KoKo's products, and unwavering commitment to customer service are invaluable to KoKo's business growth and success", said John Peterson, President and CEO. "Shaela has over 16 years of experience in the pulmonary function testing market. Her insight enhances our ability to achieve strategic goals."

Headquartered in Longmont, CO, KoKo, LLC provides the highest quality pulmonary function testing (PFT) products with fast, reliable results designed to stand the test of time. KoKo is a global respiratory information systems software developer and medical device manufacturer; the exclusive provider of KoKo® Connect and KoKo® Decision respiratory information systems and KoKo® PFT spirometry devices. The KoKo brand extends upon a legacy of medical technology companies that have advanced respiratory science dating back to the Iron Lung in the 1930's.

Contact: John R. Peterson, CEO & President

720-640-4222

support@kokpft.com

