WILLMAR, Minn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optometrist Shane Jahraus is Fischer Laser Eye Center's newest partner.

Dr. Jahraus joined Fischer Laser Eye Center in 2013, providing comprehensive optometry to patients in Willmar, Litchfield, and Paynesville. Originally from Aberdeen, SD, Dr. Jahraus completed his undergraduate at South Dakota State University, majoring in mathematics and graduating Summa Cum Laude. He earned his optometry degree at Pacific University in Oregon, where he developed a special interest in both ocular disease and binocular vision.

Fischer Laser Eye Center is made up of comprehensive optometrists and an eye surgeon specializing in LASEK vision correction and laser cataract surgery. The practice serves patients from eight locations across central Minnesota.

To learn more about Dr. Jahraus, view Fischer Laser Eye Center's full list of locations and services, or request an appointment, call (800) 404-4393 or visit FischerLaser.com.

Media Contact

Val Selness, Fischer Laser Eye Center, 320-235-2020, val@fischerlaser.com

 

SOURCE Fischer Laser Eye Center

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.