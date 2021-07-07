WILLMAR, Minn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optometrist Shane Jahraus is Fischer Laser Eye Center's newest partner.
Dr. Jahraus joined Fischer Laser Eye Center in 2013, providing comprehensive optometry to patients in Willmar, Litchfield, and Paynesville. Originally from Aberdeen, SD, Dr. Jahraus completed his undergraduate at South Dakota State University, majoring in mathematics and graduating Summa Cum Laude. He earned his optometry degree at Pacific University in Oregon, where he developed a special interest in both ocular disease and binocular vision.
Fischer Laser Eye Center is made up of comprehensive optometrists and an eye surgeon specializing in LASEK vision correction and laser cataract surgery. The practice serves patients from eight locations across central Minnesota.
To learn more about Dr. Jahraus, view Fischer Laser Eye Center's full list of locations and services, or request an appointment, call (800) 404-4393 or visit FischerLaser.com.
