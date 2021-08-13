NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BehaVR, a digital therapeutics company whose vision is to liberate people from stress, anxiety and fear through the power of virtual reality, announced today that Shannon McIntyre Hooper has joined the company as Chief Strategy and Product Officer. Leading product strategy, customer experience, operations and data science, Hooper will build the continuous feedback loops necessary to optimize growth and strategic market expansion.
"We are delighted to have Shannon join our mission in this vital leadership role at a time when digital therapeutics are accelerating to help solve our country's most pressing mental health care needs," said Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR. "We are seeing record-level cases of anxiety, fear and depression and there are too few clinicians to remedy this. Shannon's vision, passion and track record in digital health will help us to break through barriers to more accessible and lasting care."
Hooper joins BehaVR with seasoned experience spanning both start-ups and Fortune 100 companies, leading teams in corporate strategy, growth, and finance. Most recently, she spent nearly a decade at ReviveHealth, an award-winning, Nashville-based healthcare strategy and marketing agency. During her tenure there, she served in roles including Chief Growth Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Health Technology Practice Leader. She joined ReviveHealth from Care Innovations, a joint venture of Intel Corporation and General Electric, where she was part of the start-up team building the new company's brand and global go-to-market strategies. Hooper received her MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, where she was recognized as a Fuqua Scholar. She is also a graduate of the Nashville Health Care Council Fellows program.
"We're at a turning point where new technologies and immersive media are opening up entirely new avenues to effectively address the mental health epidemic," said Hooper. "This intersection of experiential creativity, therapeutic efficacy, and technological innovation is already fundamentally changing people's lives. I am thrilled to join this team of passionate people wanting to make a difference - there is no more exciting and impactful space to be in today."
About BehaVR
BehaVR is a new kind of digital therapeutics company dedicated to tackling the epidemic of anxiety-related challenges and disorders. Its mission is to reimagine how people access and experience care, to improve health at scale.
Partnering with the country's leading academic institutions, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies like Sumitomo-Dainippon Pharma, Johns Hopkins University, Hoag Women's Health Institute, and Evidence in Motion, BehaVR leverages the power of VR to change how people get connected, get diagnosed, get treated and get better. The company works with leading clinical domain experts to translate proven evidence-based protocols into engaging and immersive VR programs.
At the core of each immersive, evidence-based product is BehaVR's stress, anxiety, and fear extinction (S.A.F.E.) protocol. S.A.F.E. builds a powerful foundation of short-term coping skills and long-term resiliency tools — giving people agency over their own health, and generating value, change, and better clinical outcomes for all stakeholders in the healthcare system.
The BehaVR Board of Directors and Scientific Advisors includes leading researchers and authorities in the fields of behavioral neuroscience and medical virtual reality technology, including Walter Greenleaf, Ph.D., Hunter Hoffman, Ph.D., Adriaan Louw, PT, Ph.D., and Amelia Aldao, Ph.D. For more information, visit http://www.behavr.com.
