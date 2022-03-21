KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun Realty, a leading Vacation Rental Management (VRM) company operating in the Outer Banks of NC, is very pleased to announce that marketing and analytics professional, Shannon Painter, has been promoted to its executive leadership team as Vice President, Marketing.
Shannon joined the Sun Realty team as Marketing Director in 2014 and was tasked with brand management, leading Sun's outreach, marketing, and promotion efforts. She has supported all of Sun's operations and success, making the most of opportunities and achieving established goals. Under her leadership, the company has established a team of marketing professionals that includes a social media and web content manager, marketing coordinator and two professional photographers.
In 2020, Shannon earned her MS in Business Analytics from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and as a result has added a wealth of knowledge in analyzing various advertising campaigns, tracking KPIs, and identifying areas of opportunity for company growth and success. Her certifications and expertise include HubSpot/Inbound Marketing, Google Analytics, and Tableau.
"Shannon is a smart, talented, and dedicated leader," states Ali Breaux, President of Sun Realty. "She's a great combination of analytical thinking, creativity, and enthusiasm. She earned this promotion and I'm delighted to have her in a leadership role, participating in guiding the future growth and success of the company."
About Sun Realty
Sun Realty is a real estate sales and vacation rental company on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Established in 1980 by founder and CEO Paul Breaux, Sun covers the entire Outer Banks with 7 offices: Harbinger, Corolla, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Salvo and Avon. Sun Realty represents the largest selection of vacation rentals on the Outer Banks and has a sales team in every office. Visit http://www.SunRealtyOBX.com and http://www.SunRealtyNC.com for more information.
