Led by WebMD founder Jeff Arnold, Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place: the smartphone. On July 2, 2021, the company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SHCR. (PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EST on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 284-3435 for U.S. participants, or (914) 800-3939 for international participants, and referencing the conference ID #8272107; or via live audio webcast, available online at https://investors.sharecare.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening at the same link and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

SOURCE Sharecare

