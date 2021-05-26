LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more and more individuals across the country receive access to COVID vaccines, Shared Harvest hosted its 10th vaccinations pop-up this year, administering more than 800 vaccinations on May 15 with the support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bringing the total shots to 1,870.
The event served as the second VAXEQUITY pop-up for El Pueblo Plaza. Additionally, the socially distant pop-up included food, a deejay, live jazz, gift bags, raffle tickets for gift cards for Delta Airlines tickets as well as Dodgers tickets, and experienced health navigators, who ensured an uplifting, comfortable, caring and informative vaccination experience. As May is Mental Health Awareness month, Shared Harvest was additionally able to host a panel of qualified mental health professionals in a Fireside Chat entitled "Mental Health and How to Look Towards a Healthy Future" that was produced live on the organization's Facebook page and was shared widely.
Working as community partners, Shared Harvest and the Academy had the mutual goal of getting as many communities vaccinated as possible as well as ensuring local merchants, families and teens had an equal opportunity of getting a vaccine. The Academy supported two sites in the community, helping distribute Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots.
"The heart and soul of our organization is providing compassionate care and white glove treatment to everyday people so that no one feels left behind. We are so thankful to our partners at The Academy for sharing the same belief and helping us make that happen," says Dr. NanaEfua Afoh-Manin, Founder of Shared Harvest Fund.
Founded by three Black female doctors, Shared Harvest is a social enterprise with a focus on strengthening communities through promoting physical, financial, and emotional health. Shared Harvest launched myCovidMD™ empathy-driven technology (empatech™) and service initiative to fill the access gap for those who were already facing the disproportionate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: those facing social, economic, and health inequities in marginalized communities. Doubly, on a mission to decrease the burden of student loan debt, volunteers with Shared Harvest receive reward stipends that directly pay down their student loan debt.
Shared Harvest Fund's founders understand that financial health directly impacts mental health and well-being. Through this myCovidMD™ event, the Academy supported the final two sites, ensuring the vaccination of the entire ecosystem and supporting a committed effort to decrease transmission and increase immunization rates in the most marginalized communities.
"In addition to putting on events in the community, the Academy also has a responsibility to be a partner with and invest in the community," said Christine Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "We were proud to work with Shared Harvest to support vaccinations and keep as many individuals as possible safe and healthy in this difficult time."
All participants were carefully screened by qualified, culturally competent healthcare providers, and all vaccinations were administered by certified health professionals. For press inquiries, please call Madeline Familia at +917-328-6509 or email her at Madeline@sharedharvestfund.org.
Shared Harvest Fund is a Black and woman-founded social enterprise, led by three doctors whose mission is to reduce the consequential effects of the student loan debt crisis. myCovidMD™ mobilizes Shared Harvest's network of volunteer professionals in exchange for student loan debt relief to serve communities facing social and economic inequities during the public health crisis. Learn more at sharedharvestfund.org.
