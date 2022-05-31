logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

 Halper Sadeh LLP

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)'s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share. If you are a Biohaven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT)'s sale to Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 per share in cash. If you are a ManTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)'s sale to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. for $34.25 per share. If you are a Switch shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

