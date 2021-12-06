HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shari L. Heyen, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Houston office, will speak on a panel at the State Bar of Texas LGBT Law Section's CLE program, "LGBTQ+ Legal Issues in Changing Times," Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. CST.
Heyen will participate in the panel titled "War Stories from Winning Women," which will cover allyship, intersectionality, implicit bias, microaggressions, ethical considerations in litigation and transactions, and tips for dealing with gender issues in the law. Toni Lucio of Richards Rodriguez & Skeith will moderate the panel which will also feature Kim Ogg from the Harris County District Attorney's Office and Michelle Peak from Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
"LGBTQ+ legal issues affect so many and should be at the forefront of conversations," Heyen said. "It's an honor to share my knowledge and insight with the TexasBar CLE program attendees. I look forward to being part of an excellent and educational program."
The daylong event will provide the latest and most informative resources, tips, tools, and updates concerning new and evolving LGBTQ+ legal issues, according to the event's website.
Heyen focuses on complex restructuring, bankruptcy, insolvency, and complex commercial litigation matters. She has represented numerous creditors' committees, debtors, bank groups, acquirers, and other significant constituencies in national Chapter 11 cases and workout proceedings, including complex oil, gas, and energy cases. Heyen also has broad experience in the prosecution and defense of fiduciary litigation, real estate, oil and gas, health care, receiverships, and alternative energy matters.
