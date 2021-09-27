DALTON, Ga., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Floors, the flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), is wrapping up its recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by thanking its customers, associates, media partners, and suppliers for their outpouring of support to help end the fight against childhood cancer. The prominent flooring brand has had nearly a decade-long partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.
Since 2012, Shaw Floors has raised over $16 million to support the research hospital's life-saving mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.® and credits much of this success to the overwhelming support of its dedicated retailers, associates, media partners, and suppliers. Over time, the partnership has evolved into a multi-faceted program that touches nearly every aspect of the brand's business, including:
- National Dream Home Sponsor: Since 2012, Shaw Floors has been a national sponsor and exclusive flooring provider of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway®. Every year Shaw Floors' products are featured in over 40 houses around the country.
- Cushion for St. Jude Collection: These products offer comfort and durability and $0.18 per square yard sold is donated directly to the research hospital. Shaw and its retail partners collectively donate approximately $1 million each year from cushion sales.
- Clean for a Cause: Shaw Floors' Hard Surface Cleaner and Carpet Cleaner donate $0.25 per bottle sold, and each mop kit sale donates $0.50 directly to the research hospital.
- St. Jude Heroes program: Shaw associates, customers and media partners run for a reason at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend each year in December. Since 2013, they have raised more than $795,000 for the event, while Shaw Floors is also a gold-level sponsor of the annual event.
"Beyond these programs and monetary donations, which do so much to support the hospital and its life-saving research, our hearts are with St. Jude and the countless lives they touch," explainSt s Nicki Rayburn, vice president of brand strategy and channel marketing for Shaw's residential division. "It's the people—the patients and their families, and their stories of inspiration, hope and perseverance—that make this partnership so meaningful to us. We are forever grateful to all our customers, associates, media partners, and suppliers who support this important cause alongside Shaw Floors. You're making a real difference in this world and in the lives of others."
How support makes an impact:
Not only do families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, their lives are forever changed thanks to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.
Earlier this month, former St. Jude patient and bone cancer survivor Haley Arceneaux was given the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the first all-civilian flight into space. Arceneaux, who now works as a physician's assistant at the hospital that saved her own life, was the youngest person to fly in orbit and the first person to fly to space with a prosthesis. She and her fellow astronauts chatted live from space with other St. Jude patients, serving as a true testament of hope and encouragement for those currently battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
For more information on Shaw Floors' support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and to see how you can get involved, visit ShawFloors.com/StJude.
ABOUT SHAW
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.
Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit http://www.shawinc.com.
ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude via @stjuderesearch channels, as well as Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Amanda Steele, Shaw Industries, 706-532-2211, amanda.steele@shawinc.com
SOURCE Shaw Industries