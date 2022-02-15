MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bruce Hunter, Managing Director at Shaw-Ross International Importers ("Shaw-Ross") is proud to announce the promotions of three long-time employees as an acknowledgment of their hard work and dedication.
- Nick James to Executive Vice President, Brand Management - Nick has 46 years of experience in the Wine & Spirit Industry, both in international and domestic markets, and joined Shaw-Ross in 1998. In addition to his portfolio responsibilities, Nick oversees the brand management team and is also responsible for their development and training.
- Ricardo (Ricky) Febres to Vice President, National Brand Manager - Ricky has been working in the wine and spirits industry for over 28 years, both in the international and US domestic markets, and has been with Shaw-Ross for 23. He is a great advocate of mixology and the revival of classic cocktails.
- Rod Simmons to Vice President, National Brand Manager - Rod began his career in the wine and spirits industry more than 35 years ago as a merchandiser in southwest Pennsylvania with Margolis Wines and Spirits. In 2000, Rod joined Shaw-Ross International Importers. As Brand Portfolio Director with Shaw-Ross International Importers, Rod manages the sales and marketing of a diverse array of fine wine and spirits brands that includes Barceló Rum, Frescobaldi, Danzante, and Gaetano.
Nick, Ricky, and Rod have played an integral role in the recent growth and successes of Shaw-Ross. These promotions will allow them to continue to be committed to the brands that they represent as well as Shaw-Ross' strategies for advancement.
"We are very proud to recognize Nick, Ricky, and Rod for their hard work and dedication over the past years. Ricky, Nick, and Rod have taken on many different challenges, never a task being too big or too small to complete," says Bruce Hunter. "I am proud to recognize their hard work and dedication and am excited to support their continued growth with the company."
About Shaw-Ross International Importers
Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.
