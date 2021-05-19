MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "With Shawn's wide variety of experience across industries dating back to Dynamics NAV v1.2, we are super excited to have Shawn on the New View team," shared Kim Congleton, New View Strategies Co-Owner and COO. "Like everyone on our team, Shawn is a former user – as a former Inventory Control Manager and a Systems Administrator, she gets the 'how and why' of using the software to enable business processes. She is already driving strategic change for our clients." Kim added, "Not only is she deeply experienced with manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, she is already sharing her passion for enhancing those processes with the Microsoft stack, including Power BI and Power Automate."
Shawn joins a team of professionals with an average of 15+ years of experience with Business Central / NAV to provide business process consulting and training. Her industry experience includes a wide range of discrete and process manufacturing companies, including consumer products, medical products, and food & beverage, as well as service and non-profit organizations. She has led 50-some implementations of Business Central / NAV and supporting technologies, including retail, warehousing, and logistics add-ons, such as barcoding and EDI.
When asked about her thoughts on joining the New View team, Shawn reflected, "I feel like my whole career has been leading me purposefully to this point. I'm thrilled to be part of this team of globally recognized experts. Their breadth and depth of expertise is incredible!" She eagerly added why she decided to join New View, "New View's deep passion for helping everyone love the software truly resonated with me. It is so gratifying when I can simplify someone's job and save them time with the proper use of Business Central. I can't wait to collaborate with the team!"
Shawn will support New View Strategies' clients with Current State Assessments, which are streamlined reviews of how a company uses Business Central / NAV to identify key areas they are not using or using improperly, including Inefficiencies that cost them time and money. As part of the Assessment, the company's goals and business processes are compared to their system's setup and use, and a prioritized list of actions is developed to increase the company's return on their investment. Shawn is already working on key Value Driven Transformation projects, an innovative and agile approach to driving Business Process Improvement for an organization. She has been helping clients achieve quick improvements with their Supply Chain and Logistics processes through targeted milestones and true client collaboration.
About New View Strategies
New View Strategies is the go-to source for actionable training and process efficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (BC) and Microsoft Dynamics NAV (NAV). We believe that every company can benefit from increased efficiency and higher utilization of their ERP software and that it's possible to have fun while learning exactly how to do that. With 65 Boot Camps and classes, targeted assessments, and subscription-based services, we help you solve challenges and drive true operational improvements. Visit http://www.getyournewview.com to see our range of training classes, custom training options, and consulting services.
