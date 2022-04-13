Acclaimed real estate agent Shayna Davidov Hanson accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Hanson exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in North Miami Beach, FL.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shayna Davidov Hanson began her real estate career after relocating to Miami from California approximately 20 years ago. "I previously worked in the technology sector in the US and Latin America, so I come from a corporate background," Shayna recalls. "Also, my family has been in real estate for many years, so it's been a natural fit. I speak several languages (Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, with working knowledge of Italian and French). I have lived, studied, and worked internationally and since Miami is the hub of Latin American business with people coming here from everywhere in the world, it was a natural progression. Miami is such a dynamic city, and I just felt at home here."
With One Sotheby's International Realty, Shayna serves the South Florida Luxury and waterfront market. The majority of Shayna's business comes from repeat and referral clients, an impressive feat that speaks to the trust and confidence she inspires. "Referrals are absolutely essential to my business. I pride myself on building relationships and clients for life and staying with customers not just through the transaction process, but with everything they need. I love helping people who are relocating and getting acquainted with the city, and I try to be their concierge to assist with anything they need in the city."
Clients value Shayna's old-school work ethic, unrelenting communication, caring, and responsiveness. "I like to help people with everything from contractor referrals to schools, and I like to put people in touch with my network. I pride myself on being a non-stop, an around-the-clock asset for my clients to access."
Coming from a background in the technology sector, Shayna is a big believer in the power of technology to market her listings. "We're in a virtual world now, and people first need to be able to get a sense of the property with videography and photography," Shayna says. "We also do a lot of virtual open houses, and many of our transactions take place online. Working with the wonderful international network of people we've been dealing with for 20 years, many times we can sell properties before they even go to market."
Community involvement is important to Shayna, and she volunteers with The Family Resource Center at Chapman Partnership, a local foundation dealing with homelessness. Shayna also prides herself on giving back to Homes for Heroes, which was established after 9/11 to help find homes for military (Veterans and active duty), first responders, firefighters, academia, teachers, EMS, and first line medical professionals- to give thanks for all that they do. When she is not working or giving back, Shayna enjoys doing Bikram yoga, visiting sea turtle and manatee rescue sites, paddleboarding on the ocean, and taking road trips to the Keys and other parts of Florida.
Shayna is currently at work on starting a group to specialize in relocation to the area. "Over 1,000 people are moving to Florida every day, so I'm working on building out resources to help people with relocation," she says. Shayna is also avid about continuing education. She is a LEED Green Associate and is active with the WELL Building Institute (IBWI) and Fitwell. "I'm really passionate about learning about the intersection between the environment, health, and lifestyle in our cities and neighborhoods," she says.
Above all, Shayna looks forward to continuing to serve her clients and community. "When you know that you helped a family get top dollar for their property, or you helped somebody who was new to the city get acquainted and come to feel at home, it's so heartwarming and makes it all worthwhile," Shayna says. "The personal relationships I've garnered through the years are priceless, and I've come to think of a lot of my clients as my family. I know that good real estate transactions can really impact a family's financial trajectory, and it's wonderful to know that we helped somebody get the best deal possible. That's my mission."
