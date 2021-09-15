OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing and cash application solutions, today announced that SHAZAM, a nationwide provider of financial services to community financial institutions, has launched FTNI's ETran Mobile Remote Deposit Capture (mRDC) services to streamline the acceptance and processing of consumer banking check deposits among its community financial institutions.
SHAZAM is a national member-owned debit network, processor and core provider. Founded in 1976, SHAZAM delivers choice and flexibility to community financial institutions throughout the U.S. and is a single-source provider of financial services including credit card, debit card, core, risk mitigation, ATM, digital banking, merchant services, marketing, training, and ACH.
SHAZAM's core offerings allow their financial institution customers to utilize a myriad of solutions including a consumer banking mobile application. Featuring cohesive customized branding for each financial institution, the mobile banking app delivers consumer banking users with the ability to check account balances in real-time, transfer funds to internal accounts, receive account alerts and much more. As a result of the new partnership between SHAZAM and FTNI, customers of community financial institutions powered by SHAZAM's core banking solutions can now conveniently deposit checks into their accounts via their mobile devices.
"Since its founding, SHAZAM has been committed to innovating how community financial institutions process electronic payments quickly, securely and cost effectively," said Dave McClurg, Product Manager, SHAZAM. "Our partnership with FTNI is helping to deliver our customers' end users with seamlessly embedded mobile check deposit solutions that increase convenience and drive long-term customer loyalty."
ETran's highly-configurable, modular design allows organizations and financial institutions to efficiently tailor the platform to their unique business processes and workflows to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations across all payment methods and channels. ETran's agnostic, 'plug-n-play' nature works with existing banking institutions, merchant processor relationships and back-office systems.
"We're excited to partner with SHAZAM and support their use of our mobile check capture services within their mobile banking application," said John Karhoff, vice president of sales, FTNI. "SHAZAM's successful implementation of ETran's mRDC services exemplifies the power of partnerships between technology providers and financial institutions and the expanded opportunities to deliver solutions that enhance the consumer and business banking experience."
About SHAZAM
SHAZAM pioneered the PIN-debit point-of-sale transaction, still used worldwide today. We're the only nationwide independent, member-owned debit network, processor and core provider supporting community banks and credit unions. Since we don't answer to shareholders, we can reinvest profits in technologies our clients need as they serve the next generation of consumers. SHAZAM ensures our clients have the products and services they demand and expect in a cost-effective way. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Iowa, we're a leader in payments and financial technology, with a simple mission: Strengthening community financial institutions. Visit us today at shazam.net.
About FTNI
Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—all on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and merchant processor relationships, and back-office systems to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from over 1,000 customers spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.
