PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, has announced their "Hero Week" sweepstakes running from May 1-8, 2021.
Purple is celebrating all "the heroes" from the Military, Healthcare, Educators, and First Responders communities in partnership with SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world. Purple is using SheerID to determine eligibility instantly and securely through our privacy-friendly verification platform.
"This past year has shown how essential the role of teachers, nurses, and first responders is in keeping our communities safe and healthy," said Joe Megibow, CEO of Purple. "In partnership with SheerID, we're proud to support our essential workers and help provide them with the comfort and support they give to each and every one of us."
Anyone in those communities is eligible to enter for a chance to win a $1,000 Purple gift card as well as the normal 10% discount upon getting verified by SheerID. Interested participants can enter here: https://buy.purple.com/sheeridheroweek/
"Purple understands the importance of recognizing the heroes from these different communities by connecting with how they identify themselves and we're happy to be a partner for their sweepstakes," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. "Consumers expect tailored experiences and when brands create those for them, it builds trust which is a business's most valuable asset."
For the official rules and full details on how to enter, please visit the Purple for Hero Week site.
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from over 200 of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Lowe's, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital.
Contact:
Matt Tatham
SheerID
917-446-7227
Media Contact
Matt Tatham, SheerID, 9174467227, matt.tatham@sheerid.com
SOURCE SheerID