LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GR0, an SEO and digital marketing agency, announced a partnership with Shell Avenue, a private therapeutic recovery and personal transformation center. The partnership is motivated by GR0's philanthropic commitment to supporting organizations who address the nation's mental health and opioid crisis, as well as the need to imbue corporate cultures and personal lives with humanitarian values and higher principles in a world where equity, inclusion, and diversity are of paramount importance.
Shell Avenue is a private therapeutic recovery center offering a variety of boutique services ranging from sober living for substance and process addictions, personal growth, executive and corporate coaching, crisis management, and court liaison services. They also specialize in individual, family, and couples therapy.
Founded in 2001 by Sean McFarland, Shell has helped thousands of people overcome their struggles, confront their demons, and transform their lives. Now, more than ever, the need for such a customized, humanitarian endeavor cannot be overstated.
"I like to think of Shell as a spiritual growth incubator. It's really a very unique place. The kinds of people I see come through my doors on a daily basis are people whose GPS is misdirected. These are people who are scared and looking for answers," stated Sean McFarland. "Shell offers them the level of professionalism, nurturing and assistance that they're in need of."
GR0's mission is deeply aligned with that of Shell Avenue, not only because its founders are themselves in recovery, but also because their missions are similar: while GR0 helps people and businesses promote their websites based on trustworthy and earned credibility across the searchable internet, Shell is all about people searching within and finding themselves. GR0's CEO and Founder, Kevin Miller, has himself been working with Sean for years.
"Sean has been instrumental in my growth as a leader," says Miller, who just scooped up Comparably's award for "Best CEO". "He has helped me to incorporate spiritual values into my executive communications and my relationship with my co-founder. It has enabled me to be more effective and happy both in my personal and professional life."
The partnership between Shell and GR0 is one that will build and assist people worldwide. The two companies look forward to bringing wellness and growth to those in need.
