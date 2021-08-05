DENVER, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel has joined Crescent Hotels & Resorts' award-winning portfolio and reopened today, Friday, July 30.
With the Rocky Mountains as a stunning, scenic backdrop, the Sheraton Denver Tech Center's central location in Denver's Tech Center Area is attractive to business travelers, exploring vacationers and families seeking adventure. Positioned along the I-25 corridor, the hotel's prime location offers easy access to numerous destinations including Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Park Meadows Mall, and activities including TopGolf, indoor skydiving, horseback riding, hiking and more. Centennial Airport is less than 2.5 miles away from the hotel.
Whether they're coming back from a day of meetings, adventures, or leisurely activities, upscale comfort and convenience await visitors at the Sheraton Denver Tech Center. Inside their rooms, guests will wake up refreshed after a restful sleep on luxury bedding. And, depending which side of the building guests are staying on, they will wake up to stunning views of Denver's skyline, Pikes Peak or the Rocky Mountains. The modern, stylish rooms are equipped with spacious, ergonomic workstations. Complimentary parking on-site – along with car rental service available through Avis/Budget Car Rental in the hotel lobby – also delivers convenience.
A 24-hour fitness center features a variety of modern cardio equipment and free weights. Outside, an outdoor heated pool, accessible seasonably from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, lends itself well to laps or a refreshing dip. The private pool area features comfortable lounge chairs and pool tables with retractable umbrellas to provide guests with a sunny or shaded experience to suit their preference. Portable outdoor fire pits enhance the relaxing setting.
With 10 event rooms, including a boardroom, several conference rooms and a versatile theater space that can accommodate up to 600 guests, The Sheraton Denver Tech Center is an ideal host for conferences and celebrations. Equipped with audiovisual technology, high-speed internet access, and a full-service business center, the hotel makes it easy to prepare for meetings and presentations.
"Our meeting spaces can accommodate events of all sizes and varieties, whether guests are booking board meetings, conventions, award ceremonies or the wedding of their dreams," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "By day, the ballroom's theater style layout serves as a great setting for a conference, and then its flexibility can transform the space to host important milestones and celebrations, too. Elevate toasts with AV equipment to play a sentimental slideshow, and then dance the night away."
Keeping consistent with Crescent's mission to make the hotel stay as convenient as possible for guests, pets are welcome to stay for free at the Sheraton Denver Tech Center.
While there are a variety of restaurants within walking distance, keeping with its promise to deliver convenience, the Sheraton Denver Tech Center serves up a selection of dining options as well. The Redfire Restaurant, a full-service restaurant on the hotel's ground floor, offers American cuisine in a casual, quiet atmosphere. Serving dinner, the restaurant uses only fresh and local ingredients. By day, the lounge – with bar seating and tables, plus television and free WiFi – serves as comfortable place to work or socialize. The experience changes at night, offering guests a night out without ever having to leave the property, as they take in contemporary décor and a wide selection of craft beer, wine and cocktails. The Link Coffee Shop serves Starbucks Coffee and fresh, healthy grab-and-go food selections 24/7.
For more information, to view photos, or to book your stay, visit http://www.marriott.com/dens or call 303-799-6200.
About Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program with 141 million members globally. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit http://www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
About Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) launched in February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
