FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i-payout, the world's leading provider of customized SaaS software for global disbursements and related payment management solutions continues to enhance the capabilities of its upper-level management team with the hire of Sherif Gabriel.
i-payout serves industries who need a reliable, low-cost and efficient solution for distributing mass payments globally. i-payout provides these services to large marketplaces, gig networks, affiliate marketing companies, non-gambling eSports, insurance companies, royalties, direct sellers and more.
Eddie Gonzalez, i-payout's President and C.E.O. noted, "Sherif is an accomplished leader and brings 20 years of enterprise-changing accomplishments and experience in the payments industry. His proven track record at numerous Financial Institutions including his most recent leadership roles at Western Union Business Solutions – where he served as a Senior Director and held the position of Head of the U.S. Corporate as well as Head of Dealing U.S. & Canada – will be an asset to our team as we continue to aggressively grow our business.
Sherif has worked for several other payment organizations including Travelex Global Payments, Thomas Cook Financial Services and Amex Bank of Canada. In 2001 he was part of the original team that launched the Custom House Currency Exchange U.S. Division and played a key role in its global expansion and subsequent sale to Western Union in 2009.
Sherif shared his enthusiasm about his new position. "I am absolutely delighted to be joining i-payout. Since 2005, and despite economic downturns and a global pandemic, i-payout has been achieving impressive double digit growth, annually. It is evident that their success lies in their relentless and unwavering focus on their clients, their world class technologies and the full engagement of their employees", Sherif noted, and then continued "I'm excited and look forward to helping i-payout accelerate its, already, impressive growth trends for 2021 and beyond."
Sherif will be based with his family in Toronto, Canada. He is multilingual speaking English, French & Arabic.
About i-payout
i-payout is the world's leading financial software company that provides a custom platform for facilitating global payments. It serves multi-national clients in over 180 countries. System users have over 30 ways to make payments, worldwide. In addition to payment dispersal and related payment management services, the Company's suite of solutions cover regulatory compliance, fraud/data security, escheatment services as well as identification of year-end taxes due as required by country and regional jurisdictions.
i-payout supports a diverse group of verticals including gig networks, insurance companies, eSports, royalties, marketplaces, clinical trials, direct sellers, and more. The Company was founded in 2007 by Edwin Gonzalez, President & C.E.O. Mr. Gonzalez has held leadership roles within the financial software industry for over 20 years. At i-payout, he collaborates with a highly accomplished group of fintech professionals. Many of which have decades of experience in the fintech space.
For more information write to discover@i-payout.com.
