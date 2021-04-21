The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

 By The Sherwin-Williams Company

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on June 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2021. The dividend rate reflects the 3-for-1 stock split, distributed after close of trading on March 31, 2021, and is unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend, which was $1.65 on a pre-split adjusted basis.

Investor Relations Contacts:



Media Contact:







Jim Jaye



Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams



Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682



Direct:  216.515.8849

james.r.jaye@sherwin.com   



corporatemedia@sherwin.com







Eric Swanson





Vice President, Investor Relations





Sherwin-Williams





Direct:  216.566.2766





eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com   





 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-55-per-common-share-301274130.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.