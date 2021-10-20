The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

 By The Sherwin-Williams Company

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Investor Relations Contacts:  

Media Contact:





Jim Jaye                                     

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications                           

Vice President, Global Corporate

Communications

Sherwin-Williams                      

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682                 

Direct:  216.515.8849

investor.relations@sherwin.com     

corporatemedia@sherwin.com





Eric Swanson    



Vice President, Investor Relations    



Sherwin-Williams  



Direct:  216.566.2766 



investor.relations@sherwin.com  



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-55-per-common-share-301404886.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.