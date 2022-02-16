The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

 By The Sherwin-Williams Company

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, an increase of 9.1% over the $0.55 paid in the same quarter in 2021, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022. This increase follows 43 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:





Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate

Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682

Direct:  216.515.8849

investor.relations@sherwin.com

corporatemedia@sherwin.com





Eric Swanson



Vice President, Investor Relations



Sherwin-Williams



Direct:  216.566.2766



investor.relations@sherwin.com



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-60-per-common-share-301483939.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

