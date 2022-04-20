The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on June 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2022.

