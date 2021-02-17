The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

 By The Sherwin-Williams Company

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per common share, an increase of 23.1% over the $1.34 paid in the same quarter in 2020, payable on March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.  This increase follows 42 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Also, the Board authorized the Company to purchase 15 million shares of the Company's common stock for treasury, which is in addition to the shares remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization announced in October 2015.  The total amount authorized will be adjusted proportionately to reflect the three-for-one stock split announced on February 3, 2021 so that there will be three times as many shares authorized for repurchase immediately after the stock split.  The repurchase authorization has no expiration date, and purchases may be made from time to time for general corporate purposes.  

Investor Relations Contacts:  

Media Contact:





Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8849

Direct:  216.515.8682 

corporatemedia@sherwin.com

james.r.jaye@sherwin.com  







Eric Swanson



Vice President, Investor Relations



Sherwin-Williams



Direct: 216.566.2766 



eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com  



 

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-1-65-per-common-share-board-approves-additional-15-million-share-repurchase-authorization-301230185.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

