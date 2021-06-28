The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

 By The Sherwin-Williams Company

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.  At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the July 27 release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter, and its outlook for the third quarter and full year 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.  Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q2 Webcast.  The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com.  An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682

investor.relations@sherwin.com   

Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

investor.relations@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Julie Young

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8849

corporatemedia@sherwin.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-july-27-2021-301320935.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

