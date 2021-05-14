KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shick Esteve, world leader in ingredient automation and process design, is excited to announce the acquisition of W.D. Laramore Manufacturing an industry leader in the field of flour reclaim systems for more than two decades. The addition of Laramore provides Shick Esteve with a product that fits perfectly in its already industry leading portfolio. The acquisition of Laramore allows Shick Esteve to strengthen its position as a complete ingredient automation provider to its customers.
"With similar values and customer base we are excited to join Shick Esteve. Our people are proud to become a part of their team. The union of our companies will provide our customers and associates a strong future in an ever-growing global marketplace." – Bill Laramore Jr., President of W.D. Laramore Mfg., Inc.
Bill Laramore Jr. and the Laramore team will continue to operate out of the facility in Thomasville, GA and will be supported by the Shick Esteve technical, manufacturing and sales teams. Laramore will report to Blake Day, President, Shick Esteve North America.
"We are honored to join forces with the team at Laramore. The Laramore name is synonymous with best-in-class flour reclaim and we intend to leverage their expertise as we continue to grow the brand globally." – Tim Cook, VP Linxis Group and CEO Shick Esteve
About W.D. Laramore Manufacturing Inc.
W.D. Laramore is the only fully integrated Flour Reclaim System provider in the world. Laramore has successfully integrated with a wide range of makeup lines in the baking industry including but not limited to Bread & Roll Lines, Sheeting Lines and Muffin Lines. Throughout their over two decades of operation Laramore has developed and introduced several innovative design features ensuring that their reclaim systems offer superior performance and durability.
About Shick Esteve
Shick Esteve is a complete ingredient automation provider and the only global automation systems provider focused solely on the food industry. We design, manufacture, install and service ingredient automation systems for customers worldwide. Visit http://www.shickesteve.com.
About LINXIS Group
Linxis group's purpose is to leverage our collective expertise to develop and implement specialized equipment solutions, enabling our customers to be best-in-class industrial players wherever they operate. Shick Esteve (USA), Diosna (Germany), VMI (France), and Unifiller (Canada) are part of the Linxis Group. For more information, visit http://www.linxisgroup.com.
Sales Contact
Bill Laramore Jr.
President, W.D. Laramore Manufacturing
(+1) 229.226.8870
Jason Stricker
Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Shick Esteve
(+1) 816.861.9710
jason.stricker@shickesteve.com
Media Contact
Kelly Wiens
Marketing Manager
(+1) 816.861.9782
SOURCE Shick Esteve