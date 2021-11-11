KANSAS CITY, Mo. and RIANS, France, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Day, President at Shick Esteve North America, has been promoted to CEO of both Kansas City, MO and Rians, France facilities. Day effective immediately will have the title of President and CEO of Shick Esteve.
"Since 2015 Blake has invested in the people, processes, and products of Shick Esteve. His exceptional leadership and significant industry experience will continue to strengthen the success of the company at a global level." – Tim Cook, President and CEO of LINXIS GROUP
Day joined Shick Esteve in 2015 as Chief Financial Officer in Kansas City. He was then promoted to Executive Vice President in 2018. In April of this year, Day was promoted to President of Shick Esteve North America taking on the day-to-day operations in Kansas City and focusing on the company's strategic objective to create premier ingredient automation solutions for the industrial food and beverage manufacturing industry. Shick Esteve employs 270+ associates and has installations around the globe. As CEO of Shick Esteve, Day will manage both manufacturing locations working with leadership on initiatives of the organization. The focus will be on continuous improvement through high performance and cohesive team members to deliver industry leading solutions.
Day brings varied financial and operational expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Shick Esteve, Day had related industry experience working as Chief Financial Officer of Marlen International and Vice President of Finance for Premium Standard Farms Inc. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from William Jewell College. He will remain based at Shick Esteve in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Shick Esteve business model focuses on creating solutions for the industrial food and beverage manufacturing industry globally. The company's portfolio includes a new technology center, Linxis North American Technology Center, utilized for the testing and demonstration of the latest in industry-leading ingredient automation, mixing and pre-dough technologies, as well as leading-edge process control & management technology. They have also advanced into automated solutions for the pet food market.
About Shick Esteve:
Shick Esteve is a complete ingredient automation provider and the only global automation systems provider focused solely on the food industry. We design, manufacture, install and service ingredient automation systems for customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.shickesteve.com.
About Linxis Group:
Linxis group's purpose is to leverage our collective expertise to develop and implement specialized equipment solutions, enabling our customers to be best-in-class industrial players wherever they operate. Bakon (The Netherlands), Diosna (Germany), Shick Esteve (USA), Unifiller (Canada) and VMI (France) are part of the Linxis Group. For more information, visit http://www.linxisgroup.com.
