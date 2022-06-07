Chief Strategy Officer Randy Higgins to Share Digital Insight and Expertise
CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Shift7 Digital, the modern digital agency for manufacturers, is announcing that Chief Strategy Officer Randy Higgins will be a lead panelist at two top industry conferences in Chicago this month. The first - Envision B2B is an ecommerce event hosted by Digital Commerce 360 that connects "ecommerce legends" and expert researchers with B2B professionals that need help building and accelerating an effective digital B2B strategy. Higgins will also join Fleetpride, a Shift7 customer and Salesforce leaders for a panel on best practices used to excel in B2B commerce at Salesforce Connections, a premiere digital marketing and commerce event for industry leaders, innovators, change makers and forward thinkers.
"On behalf of Shift7, I am thrilled with the opportunity to participate in leading industry events to discuss how digital is transforming the manufacturing and distribution commercial model," said Randy Higgins, Chief Strategy Officer, Shift7 Digital. "As a modern digital agency in the B2B space, these events are a great opportunity for the leaders and innovators in our industries to dial into the latest and partake in the sharing of best practices."
WHAT:
Envision B2B: Breakout session (4:30 - 5 pm CT) "Give The (Digital) Buyer What They Want," will discuss how B2B distributors are making it easier for customers to quickly find and buy what they want with a range of new digital features such as visual search and intelligent personalization. The panel will cover the top new digital selling tools on the market today that give digital buyers just what they need. Lauren Freedman, Senior Consumer Insights Analyst, Digital Commerce 360, will be the moderator with the following panelists:
- Randy Higgins, CSO, Shift7 Digital
- John Strawn, Chief Marketing Officer, Kele, Inc
Connections: Breakout session (10:30-11:10 CT) "Fleetpride Accelerates B2B Sales with AI & Personalization," will share best practices used to excel in B2B Commerce and explore the use of AI, personalization, and the benefits of B2C functionality in B2B experiences for automotive and manufacturing industries. Mark Handron, Vice President, Channel & Alliances, Coveo will serve as the facilitator with the following panelists:
- Randy Higgins, CSO, Shift7 Digital
- Anirban Bardalaye, VP, Product Management, Salesforce
- Ken Clinchy, Vice President Digital - Ecommerce , Fleetpride
WHEN: Thursday, June 9th
WHERE: McCormick Place, Chicago
Envision B2B
4:30 - 5 pm CT
Salesforce Connections
10:30 - 11:10 AM CT
About Shift7 Digital
Shift7 Digital is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers, distributors and their customers. With proven industry knowledge, Shift7 helps B2B companies modernize the marketing and sales process by optimizing customer touchpoints and delivering a seamless self-service experience. By shifting the way manufacturers and distributors engage with customers online, Shift7 is helping brands increase sales, improve profitability and forge long-lasting customer relationships. Shift7 is a Salesforce Ventures-backed company and partners with leading cloud-based technologies to deliver customer success. For more information, visit http://www.shift7digital.com
