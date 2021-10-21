AUSTIN, Texas, Oct, 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, announced a new integration with Walmart Canada Marketplace. Approved ShipStation customers will now be able to sell products on Walmart Canada Marketplace and the marketplace's existing merchants can now leverage ShipStation's platform to process their orders.
"ShipStation is committed to bringing the top solutions to our customers all over the world. That means looking for partners that share our commitment to supporting our customers whenever and however they sell," said Krish Iyer, Head of Industry Relations and Partnerships at ShipStation. "Partnering with Walmart Canada Marketplace helps us fulfill that promise and provides our merchants with more opportunities to connect with Canadian shoppers."
Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. Marketplace shoppers can choose from 28 million items from over 4,000 sellers. Third-party sellers maintain control over their businesses, including inventory, retail pricing, fulfillment, and customer care. By integrating ShipStation, sellers will be able to retrieve orders and product data from the marketplace and return tracking and shipping information to the order.
"We are excited to be teaming up with ShipStation and to be able to offer our third-party sellers top selling solutions," said Laurent Duray, Senior Vice President of E-commerce, Walmart Canada. "We are always looking at innovative ways to make selling on Walmart Canada Marketplace easier and more convenient for third-party sellers."
ShipStation customers that choose to sell with Walmart Canada Marketplace will be able to add the marketplace directly to their ShipStation platform where they can efficiently manage orders, shipping, and tracking for all their online stores in one place.
The integration is available to ShipStation and Walmart Canada Marketplace sellers now.
About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.
About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada, and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.
