AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced it has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program. The inclusion in the program marks ShipStation's high standards of quality and service to merchants and provides merchants with a seamless integration to a powerful shipping and fulfillment solution.
The certification comes at a critical juncture where online merchants are experiencing high consumer demands for e-commerce experiences alongside a complex supply chain driven by COVID-19-related shipment delays. ShipStation data showed a 33% increase in online shopping in 2020, but even with COVID-19-driven delays, 86% of surveyed consumers agreed that a poor shipping experience would negatively impact their perception of a brand.
Over the course of the 10-year app partnership, thousands of Shopify Plus merchants have fulfilled millions of orders through ShipStation. These merchants include fast-scaling, innovative retailers like Billy Footwear, Cotopaxi, The Giving Keys, and Beardbrand.
With ShipStation, Shopify merchants can meet increasing consumer shipping demands while scaling their businesses. Shopify Plus gives large and growing merchants world-class scalability, reliability and flexibility on a platform optimized for conversion. With the integration, joint ShipStation and Shopify Plus merchants get access to key capabilities to manage shipments, fulfill orders and ultimately foster brand loyalty, including:
- Order Syncing: Easily sync orders from Shopify Plus, including recipient address, products, cart notes and more.
- Product Information: Product details such as item name, SKU and weight import with the order so merchants have all they need to quickly pick and pack the order.
- Custom Fields: Map special fields such as Fraud Risk and Customer Loyalty (total amount spent, orders placed) into ShipStation's custom fields.
- Discount Codes: Any special discounts import along with the order and display on the packing slip.
- Custom Requested Shipping Service: ShipStation imports the customer's selected shipping choice, which merchants can then map to the appropriate shipping carrier, service, and package automatically.
- Automatic Shipping Updates: After shipping label creation, ShipStation transmits the carrier, tracking number, and shipping status back to Shopify and the customer.
- Customizable Shipping Confirmation Email: Especially handy for those who have more than one Shopify Plus store, merchants can customize the shipping confirmation email sent from ShipStation.
- Manage Shipping Anywhere: ShipStation enables Shopify Plus merchants to get products to their customers, no matter where they sell, or however they ship.
"This certification is an extension of our longstanding partnership with Shopify," said Cindy Schulz, General Manager at ShipStation. "One of our goals at ShipStation is to help Shopify merchants of all sizes scale and meet customer expectations. Online merchants are growing faster than ever, and need a shipping solution that will cater to their heightened needs. When they outgrow their existing shipping solutions, ShipStation can now be their go-to solution for getting products to their customers' front door."
"ShipStation has been hugely important to our growth," said Brit Gilmore, President of The Giving Keys in a recent user story. "When we transitioned to Shopify Plus our daily sales doubled. For us, ShipStation and Shopify have allowed us to have the automation we need to keep growing the business without having to lose profitability."
"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Plus. "We're happy to welcome ShipStation to the program, bringing their insight and experience in shipping and fulfillment to the Plus merchant community."
The Shopify Plus certification cements ShipStation's growing portfolio of more than 300 platform, carrier, and integration partners. ShipStation's Solution Provider program includes many of the leading Shopify Plus service partners. These e-commerce agencies are curated for their technical expertise and include BVA, Hawke Media, Irish Titan, Something Digital, Simplistic, and We Make Websites.
