DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the first SHO: Detroit Conference being held on Saturday November 6, 2021. If you own a business or have a side hustle you are trying to grow; this event is for you. Established business leaders, people who have built successful brands AND area leaders are headed to SHO to share wisdom and advice for those of us who are looking to take side hustles to the next level in 2022 and beyond. Join us for amazing speakers:
- James Chapman, Founder of Plainsight.app
- Alex Linebrink, Founder of Passage, a ticketing platform based in Detroit but serving people worldwide
- Jarael Major, CPA, Major Refunds, PLLC
- Bill McGlade, Author of Sales'd It! and recently named to Revivalists 40 under 40
- Marques Ogden, former NFL player and author of The Success Cycle
- Courtney Stanley, Global Speaker and Marketing Consultant
- Angela Scalpello, C-Suite executive coach and world-renowned speaker
- Matthieu Silberstein, VP, Creative Marketing, Lili Banking
- RD Whitney, Serial entrepreneur, and Founder of the Community Leaders Institute
You'll find amazing learning at SHO, but perhaps more importantly, real networking opportunities, problem solving, and specific guidance to help you grow revenue and influence. Early bird pricing is available until October 29, 2021.
Click here to buy your tickets today! [https://app.gopassage.com/events/side-hustles-opportunities].
Side Hustles & Opportunities Conference (SHO Con) is the first installment of and event series that caters to the hustler spirit: people who are striving for more out of life by working hard or sacrificing to have a better tomorrow. For some people, that means doing extra work or saving to experience life more today, and for others it's about making life altering changes to chase a more empowering life for the long term. Regardless of motivation, SHO Con will provide targeted conference sessions, unique networking, and sponsor activations to help people shorten the learning curve and make real plans that will help them achieve their goals more quickly. If you hustle, and if you want more out of life - we are building a gateway to connect you with the information and people to help you make it happen.
Community Learners Institute: https://www.communityleadersinstitute.com/
