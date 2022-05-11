SDS to showcase active shooter solutions to retail security and loss prevention leaders at the National Retail Federation's annual conference June 21-23, 2022
ROWLEY, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company, will exhibit at the 94th Annual American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Conference & Exposition in Seattle, Washington June 5-8, 2022. As the largest professional organization for airport employees, AAAE members represent airport leaders in key roles from the C-Suite down to those leading operations in terminals and on the airfield, and key decision makers on the regulatory side including FAA, TSA, and DHS personnel.
SDS will feature their industry-leading active shooter detection solutions at the conference, including the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System, new innovations in gunshot detection security integrations, and enterprise-level software enhancements.
SDS is the indoor gunshot detection supplier of choice for the aviation and transportation industry, protecting multiple Category X airports, regional airports, and airport ground transportation hubs across the United States. Most recently SDS completed installations at two major airports in the Northeast and their technology was selected for the Los Angeles Airport's Automated People Mover facility. A case study of the gunshot detection installation at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina was also featured in Airport Improvement Magazine, which gives an in depth-look at the process of an airport installation from the customer, integrator and manufacturer's point of view.
Conference attendees can visit SDS at the show or schedule a dedicated appointment with an SDS Gunshot Detection Expert by emailing sales@shooterdetectionsystems.com.
About Shooter Detection Systems
With over eight years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company's Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS social channels on Twitter @shooterdetect and on LinkedIn.
