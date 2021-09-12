MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richie Bello, Founder and CTO of Shop Smart Autos announced additions to his dealer services division that will help drive the company to its next lift. Once the platform was right and ready for dealers, and began getting conversion of its Free Trial program, Bello turned on the recruitment effort to enlist an "A team" for business development. Starting with Malinda Barrett, Shop Smart Autos newly appointed President, the company will gain her experience as owner operator of several businesses in automotive, and lead generation. What started with Barret as a joint venture between Shop Smart Autos and her agency, became an engagement that has Malinda presiding over Shop Smart Autos Dealer Services Division. Barrett will be responsible for the operation of the division, overseeing its growth, with her support with enterprise auto dealer groups, overall performance of its team, and working hand in hand with its business development team. Heading that team is Vic Turselli, Chief Sales Officer for Shop Smart Autos. Turselli has decades in lead generation and team building, bringing many of his past startups to unprecedented growth. Turselli not only brings his experience as manager, but has enlisted some of the industry's top performers in lead generation.
Bello developed Shop Smart Autos as a seamless solution to delivery for buyers, while offering dealers an exclusive, non-shared lead with buyers that is tied to the dealer's VIN specific inventory. The company went through its "proof of concept" with a FREE Trial program that allowed dealers to use the program without obligation. Dealers have been trying the platform receiving a series of leads, while the company has the time to work with the dealer to maximize their ROI. The platform offers leads that are not shared with other dealers, as well as VIN specific exclusive opportunities, which dealers report have shown a higher conversion. The consumer has control by searching ShopSmartAutos.com to find the vehicle they desire and reach out to the dealer that has that vehicle. Dealers enjoy a one on one with that consumer.
