FARMINGTON, Conn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoreline Biome, a leading microbiome company that develops complete solutions for characterizing microbiome populations down to the strain level, has entered into a partnership with AH diagnostics A/S for product distribution. Shoreline Biome's complete suite of products for use on the industry-leading, next-generation sequencing platforms, Illumina, PacBio, and Oxford Nanopore, will now be available for purchase in Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, and Norway.
AH diagnostics is a leading supplier of innovative products and full workflow solutions to customers within life science and diagnostics in the Nordics with over 30 years of experience in providing specialized knowledge and support. Founded in 1986 in Aarhus, Denmark, the company now has subsidiaries in Norway, Sweden, and Finland, as well as a sales office in Copenhagen, offering products that are at the forefront of scientific and technological development and knowledge.
"We truly appreciate that we have been selected as the sole Nordic distributor for Shoreline Biome, " said Niels Stampe Rüdiger, Managing Director, CEO. "Shoreline Biome's products comply with our strategy of bringing products to the market of the highest standard. The company's easy, end-to-end workflow provides significant improvements to many of the standard protocols of which data misses the microbial strain-level resolution which is often required. The Shoreline Biome solution fits perfectly within the industry-leading long-read sequencing platforms from PacBio, as well as the Oxford Nanopore Technologies sequencing platforms, and the short-read Illumina sequencing platforms."
"We are proud to partner with AH diagnostics, a leading life sciences distributor, to provide broad access to all of our solutions in the fast-growing microbiome market in the Nordics," said Thomas Jarvie, Shoreline Biome's Cofounder and CEO. "Shoreline Biome accelerates microbiome research through the characterization of complex microbiome populations and enabling the discovery of never before seen strains of microbes that play an important role in human health and the environment.
About Shoreline Biome:
Characterizing the human microbiome and analyzing its role in human health and disease are priority goals for researchers around the world. Shoreline Biome accelerates breakthroughs in microbiome research by developing transformative discovery tools that characterize microbiome populations down to the strain level. With Shoreline Biome products, all it takes is three easy steps: lyse, purify, and amplify. Shoreline Biome's easy-to-use companion analysis software and comprehensive reference database enables straightforward strain-level identification and quantitation of all bacteria in the sample. To learn more, visit http://www.shorelinebiome.com.
