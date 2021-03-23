CHICAGO, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Showpad, the global revenue enablement technology leader, today announces the promotion of CloudOps director Danilo Machado to vice president of technology and the appointment of four new executive leaders. Grace Bacon joins as vice president of growth, T.J. Hunter joins as vice president of revenue marketing, Kelli Koschmann joins as chief people officer. The company ended 2020 on a high note with impressive customer growth and increased platform use due to the shift to remote work. This new slate of leaders will help Showpad to continue developing its talent, delivering innovation to customers and sustaining its rapid pace of global growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome this incredible group of leaders to the Showpad family," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad. "The growth we experienced in 2020 has proven the importance of enablement in the era of remote selling and the opportunity we have to help our customers create truly differentiated buying experiences. I'm thrilled to not only elevate Danilo, but welcome Grace, Kelli and T.J. to our team. Their knowledge and experience will empower us to continue driving growth, enable our employees and delight our customers."
Kelli Koschmann, chief people officer
As Showpad's Chief People Officer, Koschmann is focused on building an inclusive, diverse culture and delivering the best employee experience. She brings over 20 years of people leadership experience with businesses including Aon-Hewitt, SRAM and Sittercity. She is passionate about unlocking the potential of organizational talent and empowering others to be their best.
"I'm excited to join Showpad and be part of an organization that's empowering individuals to be at their best, especially now when so many of us had to adapt during these challenging times," said Koschmann. "As we continue to grow, I'm looking forward to using my experience to invest in our culture and help our employees thrive in an inclusive, growth-oriented environment."
Grace Bacon, vice president of growth
Bacon will work closely with Showpad's leadership team to accelerate and set growth strategies for the company, implementing strategic initiatives through investigation, validation and experimentation. She brings 10 years of digital marketing, revenue operations, and media strategy experience with expertise in creating solutions that help scale revenue and organizational effectiveness.
T.J. Hunter, vice president of revenue marketing
Hunter joins Showpad as the vice president of revenue marketing and will lead the global demand generation team to drive foundational growth for the organization. He works with the team to guide Showpad's efforts globally and regionally, across customer segmentation and uses his experience in complex sales buying journeys with his analytical and digital skills to help Showpad thrive.
Danilo Machado, vice president of technology
As Showpad's vice president of technology, Machado manages all external technology functioning. He supports Showpad's technology infrastructure, overseeing the organization's allocation of resources and working to develop new technology products that delight Showpad customers. He has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector from large enterprises such as IBM, Accenture and Amazon Web Services.
For more information about Showpad's leadership team, click here.
About Showpad
At Showpad, we believe that the buyer experience is the ultimate differentiator. And this is why we built the most complete and flexible sales enablement platform that marketing and sales rely on to prepare sellers, engage buyers, and optimize performance with insights. With a single user experience, our solution makes it easy to discover and share the right content, deliver training and coaching, and maximize seller productivity.
Showpad drives rapid deployment and adoption with best-in-class technology and practices based on the success of more than 1,200 customers in over 50 countries. GE Healthcare, Bridgestone, Honeywell, and Merck, among others, rely on Showpad's sales enablement platform in every step of the buyer journey.
Founded in 2011, Showpad has experienced explosive growth in recent years and has now raised a total of $185 million in funding. Our team of 450 people work from the company's headquarters in Ghent and Chicago and regional offices in London, Munich, San Francisco, and Wroclaw. In 2019, Showpad was included on the Best Workplaces list by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Showpad, visit showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Victoria Heatherly, Walker Sands, 618-731-1108, victoria.heatherly@walkersands.com
SOURCE Showpad