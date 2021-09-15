ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 Butler Street and Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, announce a new strategic partnership to strengthen leadership, enhance talent engagement, and increase sales for staffing professionals. The partnership brings together two industry-leading organizations with a shared commitment to help companies and their people grow in the "new normal," consisting of a hybrid, distributed, and technology-enabled workforce.
Topping the list for most staffing companies is the need to develop leaders and to strengthen both sales and recruiting skills. Through this partnership, SIA and Butler Street are delivering highly effective, directly accessible, and tremendously relevant eLearning tools, training, and knowledge solutions with a proven ROI.
"The world of work and staffing has changed dramatically over the past eighteen months. So has the world of training and development," offered Barry Asin, President of SIA. "In keeping with our commitment to our members, we are pleased to partner with Butler Street to provide access to best-in-class, industry-specific eLearning to develop their leaders as well as their sales and recruiting teams."
From ensuring new hires have the proper tools and training to start right and stay right to sharpening the skills of seasoned veterans, Butler Street's Leadership Effectiveness, Recruiting Effectiveness, and Sales Effectiveness courses are available to SIA members at special pricing through SIA's membership offerings.
"Today's hybrid workforce wants access to learning anytime, anywhere, and they expect it to be interactive, stimulating, and structured," shared Mike Jacoutot, Butler Street founder and managing partner. "E-Learning typically requires 40-60% less employee time than classroom training and has significantly higher learning-retention rates. We appreciate SIA for partnering with us to bring our e-learning solutions direct to their members. Solving for high employee engagement, continuous skill development, and strong leadership in the industry is our mutual goal."
More information on the eLearning partnership and access to special membership pricing is available through SIA's website.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions - Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem. They help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk.
About Butler Street
Butler Street is a management consulting, training, and research firm specializing in client and talent development. Butler Street's managing partners have years of experience in executive-level sales, marketing, and operations across the print, staffing, and revenue cycle industries. Butler Street helps companies and their people grow by providing customized tools, technology, and training programs and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client and talent development. Companies that work with Butler Street average 4x industry growth.
